Schema migration is the practice of making controlled, step‑by‑step changes to a database’s structure—such as tables, columns, and relationships—so software can support new features or rules. Each change is versioned and reversible, much like tracking edits to source code, so teams can safely apply or roll back updates. Because production databases hold valuable data, migrations are planned, tested, and backed up to reduce risk.

Typically, teams run migration scripts with dedicated tools that automate the process and keep the database in sync with the application. To avoid downtime, they may use zero‑downtime techniques like dual reads/writes and backfilling data. Some platforms, such as Sanity, also support scripted changes to content models to keep content and schemas aligned.

Schema migration lets you respond to new product ideas, customer requests, or regulations without risky “big‑bang” changes. By making small, reversible updates, you ship features faster, keep apps and data in sync, and protect existing information. This discipline avoids costly rework and reduces the chance of breaking critical workflows, helping teams move with confidence and speed.

Operationally, it enables zero‑downtime releases that preserve revenue and user trust, provides an audit trail for compliance, and fits neatly into CI/CD so deployments are predictable. In content platforms like Sanity, scripted content and schema updates let editors adjust models safely and backfill content, keeping content, design, and product aligned without interrupting day‑to‑day work.

Common patterns include expand‑then‑contract (add new tables/columns while the old ones still work, switch the app, then retire the old), temporary dual‑write/dual‑read to keep data consistent, and backfilling existing records in the background. Teams often use tools like Liquibase, Flyway, or platform features (e.g., scripted content migrations in Sanity) to track and apply changes in a controlled way.

Key risks are downtime from locks, data loss during mistakes, performance slowdowns, and app–database drift. Minimize them with backups, staging tests using production‑like data, small, reversible steps, feature flags for safe cutovers, batch backfills with monitoring, and a clear rollback plan. In Sanity, use dry runs and CI to validate migrations before applying them to live content.

