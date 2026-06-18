AI Credits Terms of Service

AI Credits. The features and functionality identified herein as “AI Credits” are subject to the additional terms and conditions set forth below (“Additional Terms”). By clicking “I agree” or otherwise using features and functionality that consume AI Credits, Subscriber agrees that the Additional Terms are incorporated into and form part of the Terms of Service and are binding on Subscriber.

Consumption Rates. The number of AI Credits required to perform distinct agent actions or queries ("Consumption Rate") is indicated in the [Pricing Documentation"). Subscriber acknowledges that different actions consume AI Credits at different rates based on complexity and computational resources. The number of AI Credits required to perform distinct agent actions or queries ("") is indicated in the [ Credit Usage Explanation ] (""). Subscriber acknowledges that different actions consume AI Credits at different rates based on complexity and computational resources.

Right to Modify Consumption Rates. Sanity reserves the right to modify the Consumption Rates listed in the Pricing Documentation at any time. Any changes to Consumption Rates will apply immediately to all agent actions initiated after the update is published.

No Retroactive Effect. The Consumption Rate applicable to any specific action is the rate in effect at the time the action is performed. Adjustments to the Pricing Documentation will not affect AI Credits previously consumed, nor will such adjustments entitle Subscriber to a refund, credit extension, or conversion of unused AI Credits.

Monthly Usage Allowance; Free Credits. During each monthly period, Subscriber may receive credits at no additional charge (“Free Credits”) for use across features and functionality that consume AI Credits. All AI Credits provided under the Agreement, including the Free Credits, constitute a limited, revocable license to access features and functionality solely as a monthly usage allowance. AI Credits are not a stored value, virtual currency, or property of Subscriber, and have no cash value.

Expiration & Reset. AI Credit allocations (including Free Credits) reset on a monthly basis. Any AI Credits not consumed within the applicable month will expire immediately and will not roll over to subsequent months. Subscriber is not entitled to any refund, credit, or compensation for expired or unused AI Credits.