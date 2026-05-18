Sanity Developer Programs T&C

SANITY DEVELOPER PROGRAM TERMS AND CONDITIONS

These Sanity Developer Program Terms and Conditions apply to individuals who apply to participate in or participate in either or both of Sanity’s Pioneers Program and Guest Author Program (collectively, the “Programs”). By submitting an application or by participating in one or both Programs, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to these Sanity Developer Program Terms and Conditions, including the applicable Program schedules attached hereto (collectively, the “Terms”).

Eligibility. You must be at least eighteen (18) years old to participate in the Programs. You may not participate if you are subject to trade sanctions or export restrictions that would prohibit Sanity from providing benefits, credits, payments, or other items of value to you. You are responsible for ensuring that your participation does not violate any agreement, policy, or other restriction applicable to you.

Application and Selection. Applying to participate in the Programs does not guarantee acceptance. Sanity may accept, reject, or request additional information from any applicant in its discretion. Sanity may consider any lawful criteria and may modify its selection criteria at any time.

Participant Responsibilities and Restrictions. You will provide truthful, complete, current information in your applications and promptly update Sanity if any material information changes. You will act professionally, respectfully, and lawfully in all Program activities, communities, events, communications, and public statements connected to the Program. Except as otherwise set forth in these Terms, you are responsible for your own equipment, internet access, travel, and expenses. You will not engage in harassment, discrimination, threats, abusive behavior, fraud, spam, plagiarism, deceptive practices, unlawful activity, or any conduct that could harm Sanity, other Program participants, or the public. You may not perform any security testing, scraping, scanning, reverse engineering, or similar activities except as expressly permitted by Sanity in writing.

Program Benefits. Program benefits, which may include stipends, credits, access, badges, early access, product previews, advisory sessions, and training are discretionary, limited, non-transferable, subject to availability, and may be changed, substituted, suspended, revoked, or discontinued by Sanity at any time. Benefits have no cash value unless expressly stated in writing.

Payments and Taxes. No payment is owed for an application, rejected submission, incomplete contribution, withdrawn contribution, or participation that fails to satisfy these Terms or applicable Program requirements. You are solely responsible for all taxes, duties, levies, and governmental charges arising from any payment, benefit, credit, stipend, or other benefit provided to you. Sanity may withhold or report amounts as required by law.

No Employment or Agency Relationship. Nothing in these Terms creates an employment, partnership, joint venture, agency, or exclusive relationship. You may not bind Sanity, make commitments on Sanity’s behalf, or represent that you are a Sanity employee, agent, or spokesperson unless Sanity expressly authorizes it in writing.

Confidentiality. In connection with your participation in the Programs, Sanity may provide you with non-public information, product previews, roadmap information, beta or alpha access, or other confidential information (“Confidential Information”). You may use Confidential Information only for approved Program purposes, may not disclose it to any third party without Sanity’s written permission, and must protect it using reasonable care. This section does not restrict information that becomes public through no fault of yours or that you lawfully received without confidentiality obligations.

Feedback. If you provide comments, ideas, suggestions, input, or other feedback (“Feedback”) to Sanity, you grant Sanity a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable, transferable, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, distribute, display, perform, modify, create derivative works from, commercialize, and otherwise exploit that Feedback for any purpose without restriction or compensation.

Publicity. You grant Sanity permission to use your name, profile information, image, or likeness to identify you as a participant, contributor, author, guest, or community member and to promote Sanity and the Programs. You may withdraw permission for future uses by written notice, but withdrawal will not require Sanity to remove already-published materials unless required by law or agreed in writing.

Content Standards. Any content, articles, posts, videos, images, demos, feedback, or other materials you submit or publish in connection with the Programs must be original to you or properly licensed to you. You will not submit or publish any content or materials that infringe, misappropriate, or violate any third-party rights, including intellectual property rights. You will not submit or publish materials that are materially inaccurate, misleading, insecure, malicious, unlawful, defamatory, obscene, hateful, harassing, or otherwise inconsistent with Sanity’s brand or community standards. You must disclose material use of generative AI in creating Program materials when requested by Sanity. Sanity may reject or remove content that appears to be AI-generated, plagiarized, or inaccurate.

Disclosures and Endorsements. You must clearly and conspicuously disclose any material connection with Sanity, including credits, payments, stipends, gifts, travel support, product access, co-marketing, or other benefits, whenever you speak, post, publish, present, or otherwise communicate publicly about Sanity or the Programs. Disclosures must comply with applicable laws. You must not make false, misleading, unsupported, or deceptive claims about Sanity or your relationship with Sanity.

Sanity Materials. Sanity may provide you with logos, badges, or other materials (“Sanity Materials”), and you may use such Sanity Materials only for approved Program purposes and in accordance with Sanity’s brand guidelines and instructions. Sanity retains all rights in Sanity Materials, and you must stop using the Sanity Materials upon Sanity’s request or your removal from the Programs.

Third-Party Services. Certain Program activities may occur on third-party platforms, websites, social networks, event venues, streaming services, or similar services (“Third-Party Services”). You are responsible for complying with any applicable Third-Party Services’ terms and community guidelines. Sanity is not responsible for any Third-Party Services.

Removal; Suspension; Changes to Programs. Sanity may suspend or remove you from the Programs, revoke Program benefits, or decline future participation at any time if Sanity determines that you violated these Terms, failed to meet Program requirements, engaged in misconduct, or for any other reason permitted by law. Sanity may change, pause, or terminate the Programs at any time in its sole discretion.

Effect of Termination. Upon termination of your participation in the Programs, you must stop representing yourself as a Program participant and return or destroy Sanity’s Confidential Information and Sanity Materials.

Indemnification. You will defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Sanity and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, contractors, and agents from and against any claims, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, costs, and expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of or relating to your breach of these Terms, violation of applicable laws, and violation of any third-party rights, including intellectual property rights.

DISCLAIMERS. THE PROGRAMS, INCLUDING ALL BENEFITS AND OTHER PROGRAM RESOURCES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE.” TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, SANITY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AVAILABILITY, ACCURACY, AND ANY WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OF TRADE. SANITY DOES NOT GUARANTEE ACCEPTANCE, PUBLICATION, PROMOTION, AUDIENCE SIZE, FOLLOWERS, SALES, REVENUE, REFERRALS, CAREER BENEFIT, EVENT ACCEPTANCE, SPEAKING OPPORTUNITIES, OR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION IN THE PROGRAMS.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, SANITY AND ITS AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, CONTRACTORS, AND AGENTS WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE, OR LOST PROFIT DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THE PROGRAMS OR THESE TERMS, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. SANITY’S AGGREGATE LIABILITY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THE PROGRAMS OR THESE TERMS WILL NOT EXCEED THE GREATER OF (A) AMOUNTS ACTUALLY PAID BY SANITY TO YOU UNDER THE APPLICABLE PROGRAM IN THE SIX (6) MONTHS BEFORE THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO LIABILITY, OR (B) $100.

Governing Law; Disputes. These Terms are governed by the laws of the State of California, without regard to conflicts of law principles. You consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in San Francisco County, California for any dispute arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Programs.