Third-party Subprocessors

Sanity uses certain third-party processors to deliver the Sanity Platform to you, as described in the Sanity Privacy Policy. These subprocessors, and the purposes of the processing, are listed below for your information.

Common Infrastructure and Services

ClickHouse, Inc.

We rely on Clickhouse to host our infrastructure and some analytics logs.

Physical address of headquarters: 601 Marshall St Redwood City, CA 94063, USA

Employer Identification Number: 87-2142127

Location of processing: Netherlands

Sentry.io

Sanity uses Sentry.io services provided for recording, notifying, tracking errors in Sanity’s web applications, and collecting telemetry data for opted-in users of the Sanity Studio.

Physical address of headquarters : 132 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA

Employer Identification Number: 47-4554430

Location of processing: United States of America

Temporal Cloud

Sanity uses Temporal.io to coordinate distributed operational workflows. They include internal processes such as updating organizational records and propagating asynchronous changes to user data, and external systems such as processing arrears and the attached notifications.

Physical address of headquarters : Temporal Technologies Inc., 2337 148th Ave NE #1335, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

Employer Identification Number: 84-3378529

Location of processing: Ireland

Plain

Sanity uses Plain.com to provide customer support through its slack and email integration.

Physical address of headquarters : Not Just Tickets Ltd, Company Number 1273651384, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2DT, United Kingdom

Registration Number: 12736513

Location of processing: United Kingdom

Cloud Providers

Google Cloud Platform

Sanity uses Google’s cloud hosting services to host the Sanity Platform and all related data through its Google Cloud Platform offering. We also use GCP as an AI provider: Gemini is used by our Content Agent and the editorial suite of products.

Physical address of headquarters : 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

Registration Number: 770493581

Location of processing: Belgium (Primary), United-States of America

Amazon Web Services

Sanity uses Amazon Web Services in connection with its Functions feature, which allows customers to execute custom logic whenever customer content changes occur.

Physical address of headquarters : 410 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-5210, United States

Employee Identification Number: 91-1646860

Location of processing: United States of America, Germany

Financial subprocessors

Sanity does not gather or process payments, but generates invoices.

Orb Labs, Inc.

Orb is used to compute arrears and invoicing for Sanity accounts. It processes usage, and generates invoices and sends them to customers.

Physical address: 548 Market St PMB 75841, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

EIN: unavailable

Location of processing: United States

GetSphere

This vendor receives our invoices, calculates the appropriate taxes for the customer's geography and sends it back to Orb for further processing and notification.

Physical address: 156 2nd Street, Suite 414, San Francisco, CA 94105

EIN: unavailable

Location of processing: United States

Generative AI subprocessors

As an AI-native Content Operating System, Sanity leverages generative AI through the use of these additional specialized providers:

OpenAI, L.L.C.

Used in combination with OpenAI and Gemini to power the Sanity Content Agent, editorial products and embeddings.

Physical address of headquarters: 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States

Location of processing: United States

Anthropic PBC

Used in combination with OpenAI and Gemini in the Sanity Content Agent and editorial products.

Physical address of headquarters: 548 Market Street, PMB 90375, San Francisco, CA 94104, United States

Location of processing: United States

Braintrust Data, Inc.

We rely on Braintrust to help evaluate and improve the quality of our AI integrations through the anonymized analysis of logs.