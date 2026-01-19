Third-party Subprocessors
Sanity uses certain third-party processors to deliver the Sanity Platform to you, as described in the Sanity Privacy Policy. These subprocessors, and the purposes of the processing, are listed below for your information.
Common Infrastructure and Services
ClickHouse, Inc.
We rely on Clickhouse to host our infrastructure and some analytics logs.
- Physical address of headquarters: 601 Marshall St Redwood City, CA 94063, USA
- Employer Identification Number: 87-2142127
- Location of processing: Netherlands
Sentry.io
Sanity uses Sentry.io services provided for recording, notifying, tracking errors in Sanity’s web applications, and collecting telemetry data for opted-in users of the Sanity Studio.
- Physical address of headquarters: 132 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
- Employer Identification Number: 47-4554430
- Location of processing: United States of America
Temporal Cloud
Sanity uses Temporal.io to coordinate distributed operational workflows. They include internal processes such as updating organizational records and propagating asynchronous changes to user data, and external systems such as processing arrears and the attached notifications.
- Physical address of headquarters: Temporal Technologies Inc., 2337 148th Ave NE #1335, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
- Employer Identification Number: 84-3378529
- Location of processing: Ireland
Plain
Sanity uses Plain.com to provide customer support through its slack and email integration.
- Physical address of headquarters: Not Just Tickets Ltd, Company Number 1273651384, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2DT, United Kingdom
- Registration Number: 12736513
- Location of processing: United Kingdom
Cloud Providers
Google Cloud Platform
Sanity uses Google’s cloud hosting services to host the Sanity Platform and all related data through its Google Cloud Platform offering. We also use GCP as an AI provider: Gemini is used by our Content Agent and the editorial suite of products.
- Physical address of headquarters: 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043, USA
- Registration Number: 770493581
- Location of processing: Belgium (Primary), United-States of America
Amazon Web Services
Sanity uses Amazon Web Services in connection with its Functions feature, which allows customers to execute custom logic whenever customer content changes occur.
- Physical address of headquarters: 410 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-5210, United States
- Employee Identification Number: 91-1646860
- Location of processing: United States of America, Germany
Financial subprocessors
Sanity does not gather or process payments, but generates invoices.
Orb Labs, Inc.
Orb is used to compute arrears and invoicing for Sanity accounts. It processes usage, and generates invoices and sends them to customers.
- Physical address: 548 Market St PMB 75841, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
- EIN: unavailable
- Location of processing: United States
GetSphere
This vendor receives our invoices, calculates the appropriate taxes for the customer's geography and sends it back to Orb for further processing and notification.
- Physical address: 156 2nd Street, Suite 414, San Francisco, CA 94105
- EIN: unavailable
- Location of processing: United States
Generative AI subprocessors
As an AI-native Content Operating System, Sanity leverages generative AI through the use of these additional specialized providers:
OpenAI, L.L.C.
Used in combination with OpenAI and Gemini to power the Sanity Content Agent, editorial products and embeddings.
- Physical address of headquarters: 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States
- Location of processing: United States
Anthropic PBC
Used in combination with OpenAI and Gemini in the Sanity Content Agent and editorial products.
- Physical address of headquarters: 548 Market Street, PMB 90375, San Francisco, CA 94104, United States
- Location of processing: United States
Braintrust Data, Inc.
We rely on Braintrust to help evaluate and improve the quality of our AI integrations through the anonymized analysis of logs.
- Physical address of headquarters: 548 Market St PMB 96611, San Francisco, California 94104-5401
- Location of processing: United States