What is a mobile CMS?

A mobile CMS is a content management platform designed from the ground up for building apps. A mobile CMS uses an API to serve content to a myriad of devices, from mobile apps to marketing websites to game consoles and more!

A mobile CMS prioritizes a single source of truth for your content. No more content silos. Create it once and use it everywhere!

All of these advantages save you time and money, making a mobile CMS the best choice for building mobile apps.