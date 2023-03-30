CMS for apps

The best mobile CMS for modern apps

Build the digital future. Sanity supports content reuse and instant publishing across all your apps.

Phones, watches, cars, game consoles. Sanity handles it all.

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Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere

  • Any device. Every device.

    Don’t waste time rewriting. With Sanity, you can reuse your content anywhere you need, from mobile apps to marketing pages.

  • Translation ready

    Your customers expect content in their first language. With Sanity, personalize and publish content in any language, for any location.

  • Go viral. Rest easy.

    Sanity is backed by scalable and secure cloud infrastructure. No 500 server errors on Black Friday. Just great deals.

  • Built for developers

    Sanity is written in React. Your development team can keep working with the tools they know and love.

  • Enterprise ready

    Iterate quickly with enterprise features like workspaces, SSO, dedicated support, and predictable pricing.

  • Instantly deliver content

    Sanity offers custom publishing workflows and live previews. Publish instantly and with confidence across all your platforms.

Continually amazed by the power and flexibility of Sanity. I've used most of its competitors, and it's far and away the best product.

What is a mobile CMS?

A mobile CMS is a content management platform designed from the ground up for building apps. A mobile CMS uses an API to serve content to a myriad of devices, from mobile apps to marketing websites to game consoles and more!

A mobile CMS prioritizes a single source of truth for your content. No more content silos. Create it once and use it everywhere!

All of these advantages save you time and money, making a mobile CMS the best choice for building mobile apps.

Content reuse

Create it once. Publish it everywhere.

With Sanity, you can reuse and remix your mobile content—over and over and over.

Sanity treats your content as data, fully disconnecting it from the presentation layer. This headless architecture lets you seamlessly deliver content across all platforms and channels using industry-leading APIs and third-party integrations.

Content personalization

Compose a masterpiece

Today’s customers demand unique digital experiences that move beyond interactive to personal. It isn’t enough to show them a list of products. You have to show them a list of products tailored to their context and identities.

Build this composable future with structured data models that empower you to quickly adapt to the changing needs of your customers.

Single source of truth

Stay consistent and efficient

No more brand inconsistencies. No more content silos. Just great content!

Having a single source of truth removes the friction of managing multiple databases or asset sources. This keeps you and your team laser-focused on building a fantastic mobile app.

Iterate without fear and quickly respond to emerging business trends.

Enterprise-grade architecture

Built for a team. Scales for the world.

With a scalable global CDN, edge-cached requests, and real-time collaboration tools, Sanity's managed cloud architecture is ready for you—whether you are a team of thousands or a team of one.

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. +99.9% uptime. 365+ days of content history at your fingertips. Localization and internationalization plugins.

Case study

A powerful backend for Australia's second largest health insurer

ahm needed a sustainable way to manage content across two React apps.

They turned to Sanity for a decoupled solution. Results included improved customer experience, better sales performance, and content management capabilities for business users.

Read the case study

Deploy and start creating content on mobile in minutes

Clean Next.js site with Sanity Studio

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A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.

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Different types of mobile CMSes

There are four types of mobile CMSes; traditional monolithic CMSes, mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), decoupled CMSes, and headless CMSes. For mobile apps, a traditional CMS is no longer the recommended choice.

Traditional CMS

A traditional monolithic CMS tightly weaves content, code, and presentation elements together in one platform. This was a major advancement in the early 2000s but now poses problems for developers who require more flexibility.

MBaaS

MBaas is an all-in-one solution to content, analytics, user management, storage, and more. MBaaS enables data reuse through APIs but can suffer from vendor lock-in, as all services are tightly coupled.

Decoupled CMS

Many traditional CMSes have moved towards a decoupled approach to content by adding APIs on top of their existing platforms. This makes it easier to reuse content for a mobile app. However, a decoupled CMS still has a default frontend layer connected to it, which can create hurdles for advanced customization needs.

Headless CMS

A headless CMS is a content management system that disconnects where the content is stored (the “body”) from where it is presented (the “head“). Content is stored as structured data and accessed via an API. Although app-building requires developer resources, you gain freedom and control in how you reuse and remix your content.

Mobile CMS

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Free to start, only costs when you scale. Deploy your mobile app CMS today.

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Last updated March 30, 2023