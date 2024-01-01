Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Unleashing superior content control
Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and expedite customer acquisition. With its real-time collaboration, portable content, and customizable workflows, Sanity ensures your team can build and manage content with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency.
Sanity outperforms Prepr CMS in G2 reviews, scoring a higher Ease of Admin rating of 9.1 compared to Prepr's 8.6. This makes Sanity the superior choice for managing your content with ease and efficiency. Empower your team with Sanity to streamline operations, foster innovation, and boost customer growth. Let Sanity be the fuel for your content-driven growth.
With an audience of 700,000 Australians, ahm needed a sustainable way to manage content across two React apps . They turned to Sanity for a decoupled solution.Read case study
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Professional services
We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.
From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
The results are in
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Connect Sanity to any 3rd party service like Transifex and Smartling to build workflows that work the best for your organization.
Sanity Studio + Remix: Full featured starter
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity.
Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.