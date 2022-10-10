Prefixed Slug Input

import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id' ; import { ChangeIndicatorCompareValueProvider , FormField , } from '@sanity/base/components' ; import PatchEvent , { set , unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent' ; import { Box , Button , Flex , TextInput } from '@sanity/ui' ; import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import React from 'react' ; import slugify from 'slugify' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const SlugBox = styled ( Flex ) ` align-items: center; width: 100%; & > span:nth-of-type(2) { flex: 1; } ` ; const SlugPrefix = styled ( TextInput ) ` border-right: 0; border-bottom-right-radius: 0; border-top-right-radius: 0; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; padding-right: 0; ` ; const SlugInput = styled ( TextInput ) ` border-left: 0; border-bottom-left-radius: 0; border-top-left-radius: 0; ` ; const PrefixedSlugInput = React . forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const { document , level , compareValue , type , value , readOnly , markers , presence , onFocus , onBlur , onChange , } = props ; const inputId = useId ( ) ; const prefix = type ?. options ?. prefix ? ` ${ type . options . prefix } / ` : ` ${ document ?. _type } / ` ; const handleChange = React . useCallback ( ( event ) => { const slug = slugify ( event . currentTarget . value , { lower : true , strict : true , } ) ; onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( slug ? set ( { _type : 'slug' , current : ` ${ prefix } ${ slug } ` } ) : unset ( ) , ) , ) ; } , [ onChange , prefix ] , ) ; const handleGenerate = React . useCallback ( ( ) => { const inputSource = type ?. options ?. source ; const source = inputSource ? document ?. [ inputSource ] : document ?. title ; const slug = slugify ( source , { lower : true , strict : true , } ) ; onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( { _type : 'slug' , current : ` ${ prefix } ${ slug } ` } ) ) , ) ; } , [ document , onChange , type , prefix ] ) ; return ( < FormField title = { type . title } description = { type . description } level = { level } compareValue = { compareValue } __unstable_markers = { markers } __unstable_presence = { presence } __unstable_changeIndicator = { false } inputId = { inputId } > < ChangeIndicatorCompareValueProvider value = { value } compareValue = { compareValue } > < Flex align = 'center' > < SlugBox > < SlugPrefix value = { prefix } readOnly / > < SlugInput id = { inputId } value = { value ?. current ?. replace ( prefix , '' ) || '' } onChange = { handleChange } readOnly = { readOnly } onFocus = { onFocus } onBlur = { onBlur } ref = { ref } / > < / SlugBox > < Box marginLeft = { 1 } > < Button mode = 'ghost' type = 'button' disabled = { readOnly } text = 'Generate' onClick = { handleGenerate } / > < / Box > < / Flex > < / ChangeIndicatorCompareValueProvider > < / FormField > ) ; } ) ; PrefixedSlugInput . propTypes = { document : PropTypes . shape ( { _type : PropTypes . string , title : PropTypes . string , } ) , level : PropTypes . number , compareValue : PropTypes . shape ( { current : PropTypes . string , } ) , type : PropTypes . shape ( { title : PropTypes . string , description : PropTypes . string , options : PropTypes . shape ( { prefix : PropTypes . string , source : PropTypes . string , } ) , } ) , value : PropTypes . shape ( { current : PropTypes . string , } ) , readOnly : PropTypes . bool , markers : PropTypes . arrayOf ( PropTypes . shape ( { type : PropTypes . string , } ) , ) , presence : PropTypes . arrayOf ( PropTypes . shape ( { path : PropTypes . arrayOf ( PropTypes . string ) , } ) , ) , onFocus : PropTypes . func , onBlur : PropTypes . func , onChange : PropTypes . func , } ; export default withDocument ( PrefixedSlugInput ) ;