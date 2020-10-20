sanity-plugin-media

I just upgraded from 1.150.7 to 2.0.5, and I encountered a Desk tool crash whenever I try to go to a studio page that has any Preview imagery. Seems to occur on any page studio page that might show thumbnails or when I launch an image browser to view/select an image. Initially I thought it was because of using theso I uninstalled that, but it’s pretty consistent crash error on any page with a preview. Is there something else I should do for an upgrade? I’ll include the stack trace on this thread.