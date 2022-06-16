Skip to content
Build Failure Because of Webpack Errors

1 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2022

hey, beautiful people, I'm trying to deploy to vercel and I'm getting this series of errors
./pages/episodes/[slug].js11
:33:35.354Module not found: Can't resolve '@sanity/client' in '/vercel/path0/pages/episodes'
./pages/index.js11
:33:35.355Module not found: Can't resolve 'groq' in '/vercel/path0/pages'
./pages/index.js11
:33:35.355Module not found: Can't resolve '@sanity/client' in '/vercel/path0/pages'

Build failed because of webpack errors1135.392Error! Command "npm run build" exited with 11135.497Error: Command "vercel build" exited with 1

Jun 16, 2022, 2:38 PM

Solved in DMs: 

@sanity/client
was a missing dependency.

Jun 16, 2022, 3:43 PM

