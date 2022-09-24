Skip to content
Creating a POST Request to an External API with Next.js

2 replies
Last updated: Sep 24, 2022

Hello there. I have successfully extended the built-in actions of my docs to create a POST request to an external API. I am wondering if there is any risk to this method? I am using Next.js and could redirect to one of my API routes and handle the POST to external API there.

Sep 24, 2022, 1:37 AM

I would recommend your suggestion as well, because this would mean the POST is made from a server and not from the browser. This means you can safely secure API keys on your lambda without having to bundle them in the Sanity client-side studio.

Sep 24, 2022, 10:48 AM

thank you for your input! I will do that 🙂

Sep 24, 2022, 4:25 PM

