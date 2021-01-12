Skip to content
Creating a team project in Sanity.io

Last updated: Jan 12, 2021
Hello, I am new to Sanity, thx for creating this. I have one question so far: how do I create a project under team ? I manage dashboard I am told to use cli to initiate new project but trying different things I always end up creating a project under my personal profile instead of team. I would like to create a team project. I already have created a team and invited team members.
Jan 12, 2021, 10:52 AM
Hi Jacek, welcome 👋 Are you using the early access version or the old version of manage.sanity.io ?
On the old version, if you open your project and go to
Settings, you should see Organization under General settings. As long as you have Administrator access on both the project and the organization, you should be able to place your project under your organization there.
Hope this helps
🙂
Jan 12, 2021, 11:00 AM
Ok I will try, thank you. I was switching between both versions but I might have missed something
Jan 12, 2021, 11:11 AM
Please let me know if you get stuck anywhere in the process. If so, it would be helpful if you could DM me your project ID so we can have a closer look 🙂
Jan 12, 2021, 2:04 PM
It works now, thank you
Jan 12, 2021, 2:29 PM
Awesome, thanks for confirming!
Jan 12, 2021, 2:29 PM

