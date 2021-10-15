Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Creating SCORM courses with Sanity and available options discussed

11 replies
Last updated: Oct 15, 2021
Has any one created any SCORM-stuff with Sanity? Sharable Content Object Reference Model - Wikipedia Need to create a SCORM course and the available software seems to be, well, not what I want. Looking for something more react-oriented where I can use Sanity for my content. Needs to be able to compile to a SCORM-package
Oct 15, 2021, 9:57 AM
I haven’t seen it in the wild, but I’d think it’s possible to recreate, since you can recreate pretty much any object/array structure. I guess SCORM is most often encoded as XML? So you’ll probably need to handle the JSON&lt;-&gt;XML conversion. But I imagine that has to be solved already
Oct 15, 2021, 10:11 AM
It’s surprisingly hard to find an actual example btw
Oct 15, 2021, 10:12 AM
Yeah I’ve been googling.My (easy) options it seems are to buy a SCORM handler and use that.
Or use something like Adapt Framework where I could serialze JSON from Sanity to XML using PHP.
Still not the experience I want, but seems to be the closest I can get without having to put too much time that I don’t have into it
Oct 15, 2021, 10:14 AM
It also seems like a very complex model with a lot of stuff in it.
Oct 15, 2021, 10:16 AM
I guess you don’t just simply make a LMS
Oct 15, 2021, 10:17 AM
I don’t need an LMS, just the SCORM-package. A customer wants it as a SCORM-package. apparently that is how all online courses produced for the public Norwegian sector should be delivered now.
I’ll try my hand at Adapt Framework with Sanity, then decide later if I give up and pay for an LMS
🤠.
Edit: Thanks for the help Knut!
Oct 15, 2021, 10:18 AM
I’m sure you already have found this but just in case: https://rusticisoftware.com/scorm . I used to be a Moodle admin and scorm was the “old thing” that I now and then had googled around about.
Oct 15, 2021, 11:19 AM
