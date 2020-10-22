Skip to content
Discussion about parsing of links in a new color scheme in Chrome browser

9 replies
Last updated: Oct 22, 2020
Am I the only one that thinks this is a pain to read?:
Oct 22, 2020, 7:24 AM
No! That seems like an oversight from our part
Oct 22, 2020, 7:24 AM
[flipping the switch under the sidenav might make it a bit better meanwhile]
Oct 22, 2020, 7:25 AM
Hm. It looks like this in my browser. What browser are you in?
Oct 22, 2020, 7:27 AM
chrome
Oct 22, 2020, 7:27 AM
Maybe I've flipped a setting i dont rember
Oct 22, 2020, 7:28 AM
oh, now it works as you intended.
Oct 22, 2020, 7:29 AM
We just updated the color scheme a few minutes ago, but it seems like they are parsed as links with the browser default CSS color. But they shouldn't be links. Maybe you have an extension that auto-discover URLs and make them clickable?
Oct 22, 2020, 7:29 AM
