Discussion of "Uncaught [ReferenceError: document is not defined]" error when deploying GraphQL in Sanity

16 replies
Last updated: Feb 5, 2021
Anyone ever run into this one? 
Uncaught [ReferenceError: document is not defined]
when deploying the graphql? It errors midway but still successfully deploys 🤔 (Just ran a sanity upgrade just in case, but still persists!)
yarn deploy:graphql
yarn run v1.22.10
$ sanity graphql deploy --playground
Dataset: production
Tag: default

✔ Checking for deployed API
✔ Generating GraphQL schema
⠋ Validating GraphQL APIError: Uncaught [ReferenceError: document is not defined]
–––––[FULL ERROR IN THREAD]–––––
✔ Validating GraphQL API
✔ Deploying GraphQL API
GraphQL API deployed to:
[myGraphQlPlaygroundUrlHere]
Jan 31, 2021, 4:14 PM
  Uncaught [ReferenceError: document is not defined] at reportException (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/helpers/runtime-script-errors.js:66:24)
    at innerInvokeEventListeners (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:312:9)
    at invokeEventListeners (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:251:3)
    at DocumentImpl._dispatch (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:205:11)
    at DocumentImpl.dispatchEvent (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:87:17)
    at dispatchEvent (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:488:13)
    at /Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:493:11
    at new Promise (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at onDOMContentLoad (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:491:14)
    at Object.check (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/browser/resources/resource-queue.js:76:23) ReferenceError: document is not defined
    at Object.highlightAll (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-core.js:530:23)
    at Document.highlightAutomaticallyCallback (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-core.js:1193:5)
    at innerInvokeEventListeners (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:296:27)
    at invokeEventListeners (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:251:3)
    at DocumentImpl._dispatch (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:205:11)
    at DocumentImpl.dispatchEvent (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/events/EventTarget-impl.js:87:17)
    at dispatchEvent (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:488:13)
    at /Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:493:11
    at new Promise (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at onDOMContentLoad (/Users/r.derolez/code/helloastro/helloastro-cms/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/nodes/Document-impl.js:491:14)
Jan 31, 2021, 4:15 PM
I've been getting this constantly ever since upgrading sanity this week. After incrementally adding bits to a brand new empty studio I found mine throwing this error when I included a few specific plugins.
The plugins themselves were still working and the gql redeployed correctly.

I upgraded an old build and started getting the same error. Very odd
Jan 31, 2021, 6:37 PM
Do you have any syntax highlighting plugin or code preview/input installed in your studio? It seems to be stemming from prism (a syntax highlighter) using 
document
in a node.js context.
Jan 31, 2021, 9:48 PM
user Z
the only thing I've got installed is the sanity color input!
Feb 1, 2021, 12:14 PM
user Z
from a completely blank studio mine was producing this error when adding the "color-list" plug in. Removing the plugin stopped the error
Feb 1, 2021, 12:16 PM
Hm, looks like we’ve got a common denominator then!
Feb 1, 2021, 10:37 PM
user G
Are you also using the "color-list" plugin, or a different one? There's several color plugins out there
Feb 1, 2021, 11:10 PM
I’ve got the same problem, and the same plugin.
Feb 2, 2021, 4:15 AM
That's good to know. I'll have a look and see if I can find the culprit 🕵️‍♂️ 🔍
Feb 2, 2021, 4:20 AM
Found the culprit - https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/pull/2279 Hoping to have a fix in a day or two
🙂
Feb 2, 2021, 5:49 AM
user Z
no I'm using 
"@sanity/color-input": "^2.1.4",
actually
Feb 2, 2021, 8:30 AM
Awesome to see it fixed so quickly though, nice work ✌️
Feb 2, 2021, 8:31 AM
Fixed in v2.3.3
Feb 4, 2021, 5:52 PM
🤘
Feb 4, 2021, 5:53 PM
Nice one thanks
user Z
Feb 5, 2021, 10:04 AM
Cheers!! 😁
Feb 5, 2021, 12:46 PM

