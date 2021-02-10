Just want to revisit this: I don't know what I'm missing, but I can't seem to get draft data to preview from Sanity in my NextJS app, and I can't think of any further steps to debug it.

I see Get Preview options, I'm able to set the appropriate cookies on the NextJS api and use a different client with a token configured for previews... but no preview data. Is there a way to stream what's being queried on the Sanity side? Some other configuration I might be missing?

