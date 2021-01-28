Filtering a reference list with a dynamic filter in Sanity.io

import React from 'react' import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' const IntroStyle = (props) => ( <p style={{ textAlign: 'center', fontSize: '1.25rem', fontWeight: '600' }}> {props.children} </p> ) export const ProductPage = { title: 'Product Page', name: 'productPage', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'content', type: 'object', inputComponent: Tabs, fieldsets: [ { name: 'main', title: 'Main', options: { sortOrder: 10 } }, { name: 'meta', title: 'Meta', options: { sortOrder: 30 } }, { name: 'config', title: 'Options', options: { sortOrder: 50 } }, ], fields: [ { title: 'Product', name: 'product', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'product' }], fieldset: 'main', description: 'Select the product that this product page is about', options: { filter: `count(*[_type == 'productPage' && references(^._id)]) == 0`, }, }, { title: 'Page title', name: 'title', type: 'string', fieldset: 'main', description: '[OPTIONAL] Customise the title of this product page, if you do not want to use the product name', }, { title: 'Parent page', name: 'parentPage', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'page' }, { type: 'productPage' }], description: '[optional] set a parent page for this page to appear below in url structure', fieldset: 'main', }, { title: 'Page content', name: 'pageContent', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [ { title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }, { title: 'Intro', value: 'intro', blockEditor: { render: IntroStyle, }, }, { title: 'H2', value: 'h2' }, { title: 'H3', value: 'h3' }, { title: 'H4', value: 'h4' }, { title: 'Quote', value: 'quote' }, ], }, { type: 'productPage.hero' }, { type: 'productPage.intro' }, { type: 'columns' }, { type: 'image', fields: [ { title: 'Alt text', name: 'alt', type: 'text', options: { isHighlighted: true, }, }, ], options: { metadata: ['palette'], hotspot: true, }, }, { type: 'video' }, { type: 'gallery' }, { type: 'page.imageSlider' }, { type: 'page.richTextWithMedia' }, ], fieldset: 'main', }, { title: 'SEO / Meta Settings', name: 'meta', type: 'page.meta', fieldset: 'meta', }, { title: 'Enable sticky "Get a Quote" CTA?', name: 'hasStickyQuoteButton', type: 'boolean', description: '[optional] Enable the sticky header (desktop) / footer (mobile) Get a Quote CTA on this page', fieldset: 'config', }, { title: 'Technical files', name: 'technicalFiles', description: '[optional] Select which technical files associated with this product to show on the product page', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'File', type: 'reference', to: [ { type: 'technicalFile', options: { filter: ({ document }) => { const ref = document.content?.product?._ref if (!ref) return {} return { filter: 'product._ref == $product', params: { product: ref, }, } }, }, }, ], }, ], fieldset: 'config', }, ], }, ], preview: { select: { pageTitle: 'content.title', productTitle: 'content.product.title', }, prepare(selection) { const { pageTitle, productTitle } = selection return { title: pageTitle || productTitle, } }, }, }