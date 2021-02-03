Pricing update: Free users
How come images are returning with just a _ref in their assets?

9 replies
Last updated: Feb 3, 2021

Feb 3, 2021, 12:45 AM

This is a reference to the asset in sanity. If you use the url builder, this asset object is all it needs to provide you with the image URL.

Feb 3, 2021, 12:46 AM
Feb 3, 2021, 12:47 AM

I need the url for the image because I’m trying to pass it as a backgroundImage in css, hopefully… if not the ref is fine I suppose

Feb 3, 2021, 12:47 AM

But the component im working on cant use an Img tag as a background I dont think

Feb 3, 2021, 12:47 AM

The URL builder will take the ref and give you the image url

Feb 3, 2021, 12:47 AM

ok

Feb 3, 2021, 12:48 AM

I dont get why I’m getting onyl a ref for this particular image but never for others one.

Feb 3, 2021, 12:48 AM

Hell yeah, it worked thanks

user H

Feb 3, 2021, 1:08 AM

No worries, glad I could help!

Feb 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

