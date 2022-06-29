Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to access the slug of a reference to a route in a CTA object within a hero element

2 replies
Last updated: Jun 29, 2022
Hi!Is there an easy way to access the slug of a reference to a route?
I'm trying to set up support for internal links within a cta object, that can be added to a hero element.
(I've added more info inside this thread).
Jun 28, 2022, 3:07 PM
The cta-object schema looks like this:
export default {
  title: "Call to action",
  name: "cta",
  type: "object",
  validation: (Rule) =&gt;
    Rule.custom(
      (fields = {}) =&gt;
        !fields.route || !fields.link || "Only one link type is allowed"
    ),
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: "Link",
      name: "link",
    },
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      title: "Tittel",
      name: "title",
      type: "string",
    },
    {
      title: "Intern lenke",
      description: "Bruk dette feltet for å lenke til en side som tilhører dette nettstedet.",
      name: "route",
      type: "reference",
      to: [{ type: "route" }],
      fieldset: "link",
    },
    {
      title: "Ekstern lenke",
      name: "link",
      type: "url",
      fieldset: "link",
    },
    {
      title: 'Åpne i ny fane?',
      name: 'blank',
      type: 'boolean',
      fieldset: "link",
    }
  ],
};
And the hero schema looks like this:

export default {
  type: "object",
  name: "hero",
  title: "Hero",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "heading",
      type: "string",
      title: "Heading",
    },
    {
      name: "tagline",
      type: "portableText",
      title: "Tagline",
    },
    {
      name: "backgroundImage",
      type: "image",
      title: "Background image",
      options: {
        hotspot: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: "imagePlacement",
      type: "string",
      title: "Bildeplassering",
      options: {
        list: [
          {title: "Venstre", value: "last"},
          {title: "Høyre", value: "first"}
        ]
      }
    },
    {
      name: "ctas",
      type: "array",
      title: "Call to actions",
      of: [
        {
          title: "Call to action",
          type: "cta",
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};
The Cta object looks like this, but I can't access route.slug from here without some tweaking. How do I expose the slug:

function Cta(props) {
  const { title, route, link } = props;

  if (route &amp;&amp; route.slug &amp;&amp; route.slug.current) {
    return (
      &lt;Link href={`/${route.slug.current}`}&gt;{title}&lt;/Link&gt;
    );
  }

  if (link) {
    return &lt;a href={link}&gt;{title}&lt;/a&gt;;
  }
  return &lt;a&gt;{title}&lt;/a&gt;;
}

Cta.propTypes = {
  title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  route: PropTypes.shape({
    slug: PropTypes.shape({
      current: PropTypes.string,
    }),
  }),
  link: PropTypes.string,
};

export default Cta;

Jun 28, 2022, 3:07 PM
Nvm. I manage to solve it by dereferencing the route reference inside my page/[slug].js query
page-&gt; {
  content[] {
    ctas[] {
      ...,
      route-&gt;{slug}
    }
  }
}
Jun 29, 2022, 2:28 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.