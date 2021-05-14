Querying and expanding references in Sanity.io search queries

*[title match $q || address match $q]{ ..., "artist": artist -> name, "mainImage": image.asset-> }

I’m in the process of building a search query and would like to guidance on search and expanding references. My query thus far:This works fine for finding documents where the query matches title or address but the results do not expand the artist or mainImage references. What am I doing wrong?Also, how should I structure this query so I can also search the artist.name (expanded reference) field with the $q param?Thank you!