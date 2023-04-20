Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
React error when creating new team on Sanity.io

4 replies
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
When I visit https://www.sanity.io/manage/create-new-team I am getting a React error. I tried both Chrome Version 112.0.5615.121 and Safari. What is the best way to escalate to get passed this so I can setup our org?
Apr 17, 2023, 7:54 PM
Thanks for flagging. Are there any errors in the console? It’s also a long shot, but have you enabled cookies for the site?
Apr 17, 2023, 8:34 PM
Thanks. Here is the console error. I logged out, cleared the application cache and logged in again. I also tried a Chrome incognito browser. Same behavior
Error: Minified React error #301; visit https://reactjs.org/docs/error-decoder.html?invariant=301 for the full message or use the non-minified dev environment for full errors and additional helpful warnings.
at oo (react-dom.production.min.js181)
at Ao (react-dom.production.min.js260)
at Ki (react-dom.production.min.js400)
at Lu (react-dom.production.min.js347)
at Nu (react-dom.production.min.js278)
at Pu (react-dom.production.min.js138)
at bu (react-dom.production.min.js163)
at react-dom.production.min.js115
at t.unstable_runWithPriority (scheduler.production.min.js343)
at Ql (react-dom.production.min.js325)
at Yl (react-dom.production.min.js61)
at Kl (react-dom.production.min.js428)
at hu (react-dom.production.min.js203)
at To (react-dom.production.min.js408)
at t._next (useObservable.ts9)
at t.__tryOrUnsub (Subscriber.js16)
at t.next (Subscriber.js22)
at t._next (Subscriber.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t.notifyNext (mergeMap.js26)
at t._next (innerSubscribe.js21)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t._next (Subscriber.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t._next (map.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t.next (Subject.js25)
at t.nextInfiniteTimeWindow (ReplaySubject.js31)
at Object.next (shareReplay.js29)
at t.__tryOrUnsub (Subscriber.js16)
at t.next (Subscriber.js22)
at t._next (Subscriber.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t._next (Subscriber.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at t.next (Subject.js25)
at t.nextInfiniteTimeWindow (ReplaySubject.js31)
at t._next (Subscriber.js26)
at t.next (Subscriber.js18)
at request.ts20
at Object.publish (index.js22)
at index.js27
at index.js16
at browser-request.js5
at h.&lt;computed&gt; (browser-request.js5)
at XMLHttpRequest.&lt;anonymous&gt; (instrument.js41)
Apr 19, 2023, 7:39 PM
This issue resolved itself and worked today still with Chrome 112.0.5615.121. The one difference I just realized is that I was no longer on VPN.
Apr 20, 2023, 6:04 PM
Ahh interesting, thanks for taking the time on the call and for the clear follow up, you rock 🤘
Apr 20, 2023, 6:05 PM

