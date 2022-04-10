Skip to content
Rich Text Blog Post - Unknown Block Type "Image"

1 replies
Last updated: Apr 10, 2022

Hi folks again!When i add image into my rich text blog post, it says

Unknown block type "image", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop
does anyone know how to render images that are within the rich text block?

Apr 10, 2022, 6:38 AM
Apr 10, 2022, 8:25 AM

