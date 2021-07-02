export async function getStaticProps() {

const author = await sanityClient.fetch(getBioQuery);

return {props: {author}};

}

*[_type == 'author']{

name,

bio,

'authorImage': image.asset->url

<h1 className='text-3xl mb-8 uppercase font-thin'>{author.name}</h1>

Hi! Im making my first project with Next.js and sanity and having issues with outputting the data. Ive written my getStaticProps:and I have my fetch query at the top:`const getBioQuery =`}`;`but when I use author.name for example,Nothing is being output and no errors. Normally I stick console logs in functions to see whats being output but not even a ‘hello’ gets output in the getStaticProps function (which having never use next.js I don’t know if it would or not). I feel ridiculous asking this but I cant see for the life of me what I’ve done wrong or how to debug this issue. Thank You :)