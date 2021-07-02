Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting Next.js and Sanity integration, with issues outputting data

12 replies
Last updated: Jul 2, 2021
Hi! Im making my first project with Next.js and sanity and having issues with outputting the data. Ive written my getStaticProps:
export async function getStaticProps() {


const author = await sanityClient.fetch(getBioQuery);


return {props: {author}};

}

and I have my fetch query at the top:
`const getBioQuery = 
*[_type == 'author']{

name,

bio,

'authorImage': image.asset-&gt;url
`}`;`

but when I use author.name for example, 
&lt;h1 className='text-3xl mb-8 uppercase font-thin'&gt;{author.name}&lt;/h1&gt;
Nothing is being output and no errors. Normally I stick console logs in functions to see whats being output but not even a ‘hello’ gets output in the getStaticProps function (which having never use next.js I don’t know if it would or not). I feel ridiculous asking this but I cant see for the life of me what I’ve done wrong or how to debug this issue. Thank You :)
Jul 1, 2021, 11:39 AM
user L
try props.author
Jul 1, 2021, 12:11 PM
user X
where do you mean? in the h1 as props.author.name? isn’t the line props: {author} assigning author to props?
Jul 1, 2021, 12:18 PM
your getstaticprops query returns an array of authors, not one single author
Jul 1, 2021, 12:44 PM
user B
ohhh. so it does. I just looked at my code from doing it in just react and I was getting the data and only using the first one of the array and setting the author with use state by writing 
.then((data) =&gt; setAuthor(data[0]))
. How do I do the equivalent with nextjs? Everything Ive tried gives me undefined.
Jul 1, 2021, 1:19 PM
well I suppose you just want a specific author instead of any author? This is something you do in groq, like 
*[_type == "author" &amp;&amp; _id == "foo"]{...}
. This will return a list of 1. So adding 
[0]
to that query will give you a single result.

*[_type == "author" &amp;&amp; _id == "foo"]{...}[0]
Jul 1, 2021, 1:21 PM
@Arjen I only have and ever will have one author for the site i’m building. I tied adding the [0] after the query and get an error: 
Error: Objects are not valid as a React child (found: object with keys {_key, _type, children, markDefs, style}). If you meant to render a collection of children, use an array instead.
I have tried mapping but it just complained with an undefined error.
Jul 1, 2021, 1:34 PM
ah, that's the bio then, must be portable text. To render that you can use the portable-text-to-react package from npm. https://www.sanity.io/docs/portable-text-to-react
Jul 1, 2021, 4:09 PM
I’ve already done this project in react with sanity, (well a very similar one anyway), and have converted the bio part from portable text to react like in the article for that project. I just don’t understand the next js portions and how it fits in, was just trying to get the name to display for now as it seemed simpler to start with but apparently not! I’m still learning react as well as sanity etc so I’m not very experienced with this stuff.
Jul 1, 2021, 4:22 PM
ah Ive fixed it now., I was being a donut and had something else in the code further down which wouldn’t have worked but it broke the entire page. Thank you for your help
user B
Jul 1, 2021, 5:34 PM
no problem, all developers are donuts 🍩
Jul 1, 2021, 6:10 PM
have you followed the Next.js getting started tutorial btw? That's a fantastic way to get to know the framework ›› https://nextjs.org/learn/basics/create-nextjs-app
Jul 1, 2021, 6:12 PM
user B
No I haven’t looked at that, Ive been watching youtube tutorials on Next mostly. I will have a look thank you. Managed to get half my application working now Ive figured out what I’m doing. I merely build things for fun at the moment to help learn and improve my skills so I can become employable one day!
Jul 2, 2021, 10:49 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.