Ever wished AI could work directly with your structured content instead of operating in isolation? Agent Actions solve this problem by:

Validating outputs against your content's structure

Running from anywhere you can execute code

Eliminating tedious reformatting work

As part of Sanity's Content Operating System, Agent Actions run directly in the Content Lake alongside your content, allowing you to trigger automation from Studio, Functions, Apps, your frontend, or anywhere your code lives. Use Agent Actions to adapt content to business needs across applications.

At the time of this writing, Sanity offers three specialized Agent Actions that work with your schema, not against it: Generate, Transform, and Translate.

When you need fresh content created that aligns with your schema, is your go-to action. It creates new structured content based on instructions and context you provide.

const favoritePizza = "Detroit Style"; await client.agent.action.generate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", targetDocument: { operation: "create", _type: "menuItem" }, instruction: "Write a description for a $pizzaType pizza.", instructionParams: { pizzaType: { type: "constant", value: favoritePizza } } });

Pro tip Agent Actions use your schema to understand the structure of your content. Since a schema can be unique to each workspace and dataset, the schemaId tells the actions which schema to use.

With Generate, you can:

Create full, structured documents with a single command

Pull in context from existing documents, or even from external resources





When you need to modify an existing document's content, is what you want. It applies changes to documents while respecting the original structure and formatting.

await client.agent.action.transform({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: "pizza-123", instruction: "Rewrite this menu item to cater toward $audience.", instructionParams: { audience: 'An Italian pizza connoisseur' } });

Transform excels at:

Changing document tone or style

Standardizing content across your dataset

Applying consistent terminology changes

When you need content in multiple languages, makes the process seamless. It's a specialized version of Transform designed with internationalization in mind.

await client.agent.action.translate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: "pizza-123", targetDocument: { operation: "create" }, fromLanguage: { id: "en-US", title: "English" }, toLanguage: { id: "it-IT", title: "Italian" }, styleGuide: "Translate with passion like an Italian pizzaiolo.", protectedPhrases: ["Margherita", "Napoletana", "Quattro Formaggi"], });

Translate supports:

Document-level translation

Field-level translation (coming soon)

Style guides to maintain consistent voice

Let's walk through setting up and using Agent Actions in your project.

Before we begin, you'll need:

@sanity/client v7.1.0 or higher

v7.1.0 or higher sanity CLI v3.88.0 or higher

CLI v3.88.0 or higher A Sanity project with a schema

A read/write API token

Your projectId and dataset name

Agent Actions require a schemaId to understand your content model. First, check if you've already deployed your schema:

sanity schema list

If you don't see your schema (or want to update it), deploy it:

# Deploy just the schema sanity schema deploy # Or deploy your entire studio sanity deploy

Once deployed, run sanity schema list again and copy the schema ID. It'll look something like _.schemas.default .

Create a file for your Agent Action code and set up the Sanity client:

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client"; const client = createClient({ projectId: "your-project-id", dataset: "your-dataset", apiVersion: "vX", // At the moment "vX" API version is required for Agent Actions, but this is just temporary until out of beta token: "your-token" });

Pro tip [Tip] If you're working within the confines of the Studio, it's possible to use the hook to pass the user's token. However, keep in mind the logged in user may not have the permissions to run the method you wish to trigger, which could be a good or bad thing.

Now, let's write an instruction for Generate to create a new blog post:

await client.agent.action.generate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", targetDocument: { operation: "create", _type: "post" }, instruction: "Write a blog post about $pizzaTopic with a catchy title and pizza metaphors.", instructionParams: { pizzaTopic: { type: "constant", value: "The History of Pizza" } } });

This will create a new draft post with AI-generated content based on your instruction. The content will be structured according to your schema, so fields like title , body , and others will be populated and formatted appropriately.

Let's see how Transform differs from Generate:

await client.agent.action.transform({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: "pizza-post-123", instruction: "Replace 'New York style' with 'Detroit style'.", target: [ path: ['title', 'body'] ] });

This instruction will update only the specified fields, keeping everything else exactly as it was.

And here's how you'd use Translate to create an Italian version of a post:

await client.agent.action.translate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: "pizza-post-123", targetDocument: { operation: "create" }, fromLanguage: { id: "en-US", title: "English" }, toLanguage: { id: "it-IT", title: "Italian" }, styleGuide: "Translate with passion like an Italian pizzaiolo.", protectedPhrases: ["Margherita", "Napoletana", "Quattro Formaggi"], });

Here's how Agent Actions solve actual content challenges:

Imagine you have a product catalog with hundreds of items but minimal descriptions. You could use Generate to create draft descriptions based on product attributes:

// For each product without a description const products = await client.fetch(`*[_type == "product" && !defined(description)]._id`); for (const productId of products) { await client.agent.action.generate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: productId, instruction: ` Write a compelling product description based on $product. Highlight key features and benefits in a persuasive way. `, instructionParams: { product: { type: "document", documentId: productId } }, target: { path: "description" } }); }

When expanding to new markets, you could set up a that automatically creates translated versions when a post is published:

// In a Sanity Function triggered on publish export const handler = async ({ context, event }) => { // Only translate posts if (event.data._type !== 'post') return; // Create translations for multiple languages const languages = [ { id: 'es-ES', title: 'Spanish' }, { id: 'fr-FR', title: 'French' }, { id: 'de-DE', title: 'German' } ]; for (const language of languages) { await client.agent.action.translate({ schemaId: "your-schema-id", documentId: event.data._id, targetDocument: { operation: "create" }, fromLanguage: { id: "en-US", title: "English" }, toLanguage: language, styleGuide: "Preserve tone and technical accuracy." }); } };

Create a button that generates content suggestions right in the Studio:

// GenerateButton.tsx import {Button, Stack, TextArea, Text} from '@sanity/ui' import {useClient, StringInputProps, useFormValue} from 'sanity' export const GenerateButton = (props: StringInputProps) => { const {value = '', elementProps} = props const id = useFormValue(['_id']) as string // Access document values const client = useClient({apiVersion: 'vX'}).withConfig({useCdn: false}) const handleGenerate = async (event: React.MouseEvent<HTMLButtonElement>) => { try { await client.agent.action.generate({ schemaId: '_.schemas.default', documentId: id, instruction: 'Suggest improvements to the "overview" to make it more engaging.', target: { path: 'aiSuggestions', }, conditionalPaths: { defaultReadOnly: false, }, }) } catch { console.log('Error running action') } } return ( <Stack space={3}> <TextArea rows={7} {...elementProps} value={typeof value === 'string' ? value : ''} /> <Button onClick={handleGenerate} text={'Get AI Suggestions'} /> </Stack> ) }

// movie.schema.ts // ... Other fields defineField({ name: 'overview', title: 'Overview', type: 'blockContent', group: 'main', }), defineField({ name: 'aiSuggestions', title: 'AI Suggestions', type: 'text', group: 'main', components: { input: GenerateButton, }, readOnly: () => true, }),

AI Suggestion Studio input component

Agent Actions transform (pun intended) the way you think about automating your content creation workflows. No more hacking around AI outputs and wrestling with content that doesn't mesh with your content's schema.

Key advantages:

Schema-aware outputs that fit your model

Run from anywhere in your stack

Field-level control with precise targeting for inclusion or exclusion

Context-aware from existing content and validation

Native integration with Sanity and part of the Sanity Client you already know and love.

Whether you're creating fresh content, standardizing existing assets, or expanding to new languages, Agent Actions help you put content at the core of your business.

Ready to start? Check out the complete documentation.

What will you build with Agent Actions? We'd love to see your implementations. Join us on Discord to discuss your projects, ask questions, or share tips.