If you’ve organized a conference, you know the last two weeks before the event. A speaker drops out at 11pm. A room change affects three sessions. Someone needs to know which sponsors haven’t sent their logos yet. The answers are all in your system somewhere, but “somewhere” means opening a laptop, logging into the CMS, running a filtered search, and hoping you remember which field tracks logo delivery status.

View transcript Close transcript 0:00 I built a Telegram bot for conference organizers. 0:07 It reads and writes the content back end that runs the whole event. 0:11 Sessions, speakers, talk submissions, schedule, all of it. 0:15 Just watch here. 0:16 How many submissions do we have and how many have been scored? 0:21 So we have six submissions in total and two of them have been scored. 0:26 Okay. 0:27 Which one scored above 80 that we haven't accepted yet? 0:32 So this is a Telegram bot that has read and write access to my content back end, a Sanity 0:37 Content Lake. 0:38 The same back end that powers the conference website, the email pipeline, the CFP screening. 0:44 And I can query it. 0:45 I can create content of the documents from any chat interface. 0:49 And this is built on three layers, the Sanity Content Agent for knowledge and permissions, 0:53 Vercel AI SDK for streaming and conversation, and then the Chat SDK for platform routing. 1:00 Let me walk through each one of those. 1:03 But first, let's accept all of these talks. 1:11 Yes. 1:15 So this is the Sanity Studio for the pretend ContentOps Conf. 1:21 Then we got sessions. 1:24 We got speakers. 1:30 We get submissions and sponsors. 1:37 We have got sessions and schedule slots, announcements, about like 17 document types in total. 1:47 And if I need to check something, I can open the Studio and navigate to the right document 1:51 type, filter, find everything that I'm looking for. 1:55 That works. 1:56 But if you have ever organized a conference, you know that the last two weeks are constant 2:03 interruptions. 2:05 You are on the venue, around about speakers will message you at 11pm, a room change affects 2:12 three sessions, a lot of moving parts and people. 2:16 So even though the answers are all in the Studio, that means that you have to open the 2:23 laptop or your phone, logging in and so on. 2:28 So my idea was like, you're probably going to be in the chat anyways, so why can't you 2:34 just chat with this system? 2:36 So let's take a little look at the code that drives all of this. 2:40 So this is layer one, knowledge and permissions. 2:45 The Content Agent is what drives the Telegram experience. 2:49 It's a Sanity API that bundles an LLM with access to your Content Lake. 2:56 You don't pick the model, you just configure what the agent can see and what it can change. 3:02 And here you can see the config that we are returning. 3:08 And here we have the access. 3:10 So this is a GROQ filter just saying like what types of documents can this agent touch. 3:16 You can see it can touch by a lot. 3:18 It has access to sessions, people, tracks, venue, rooms, submissions, conference, info, 3:26 announcements and so on. 3:28 And then we have layer two, conversations and streaming. 3:33 And this is where the Vercel AI SDK comes in. 3:37 And here we are importing the stream text that helps us get the Content Agent's message 3:43 out to Telegram, right? 3:45 So when a message arrives, four things are happening. 3:50 First we are loading the conversation history. 3:55 So it has that in context and can like remember what you have talked about before. 4:01 And then we call the Content Agent with a system prompt, which is also hosted in the 4:07 Content Lake. 4:08 You can like change it there. 4:09 You can even ask the agent to change it on system prompt, full as inception mode. 4:14 And then three, AI SDK streams response back as it arrives. 4:21 There's no buffering or polling and the user sees all the tokens appear in real time. 4:28 And then we are also saving the updated conversations back to Sanity so we can pick that up, that 4:35 history up like it saw above here. 4:38 And here you can see how we are saving the conversations in Sanity, how we are like making 4:46 a new conversation document and how we are patching that with new messages as they appear. 4:54 And here we have how we are retrieving that history document with the Sanity agent. 5:02 So the conversation persistence is just GROQ queries and mutations, you load by a thread 5:09 ID and we can cap it to like 20 messages to save tokens and so on. 5:15 This is something that we can kind of like figure out. 5:18 And if we go into the Studio, you can see here how those conversations are stored. 5:24 So here we have my chats that I just had. 5:32 And we can use AI to also classify how well that conversation went so we can kind of improve 5:38 the system prompt or the content and so on. 5:43 And then we have the final layer where we have the platform routing. 5:49 So Chat SDK is an open source library for building conversational agents. 5:56 It handles thread state, message routing and platform adapters. 6:00 And right now we are using the Telegram adapter. 6:04 This could be WhatsApp, iMessage, Slack, Discord, you can have multiple at the same 6:10 time. 6:11 We are using Sanity, we are using Sanity for holding that conversation state as we 6:19 just saw and there's like some other configuration stuff as well that we can use. 6:24 So let me show you a few more things that this conference agent can do. 6:28 So let's ask it what rooms are free at 2pm on day one. 6:32 So it turns out that all rooms are free on the first day after 2pm. 6:37 So let's move the AI panel to the Content Lake room at 2pm on the first day. 6:50 So now we're trying to essentially reschedule a session in the conference via chat. 6:57 So now it goes and tries to find a panel scheduled on day two and it kind of proposes this change 7:05 and I'm fine with that. 7:07 Let's go ahead and then make an announcement that we just moved this panel and then it 7:19 drafted an announcement. 7:21 So now if we go into the Studio we can see if it did the right thing. 7:25 So if we go into announcements we can see that it's drafted, it's here, looks great, 7:35 I'm happy. 7:36 And then we could go into the schedule and we should be able to see that the panel is 7:42 here at 2pm. 7:46 So this is great, exactly what I wanted. 7:48 The repo is open source, the blog posts walk through every piece in detail, the Content 7:54 Agent config, the handler pattern, the two-bot architecture where the same Telegram 8:00 app also has an attendee-facing agent using a different AI setup, using Agent Context and 8:09 Anthropic instead of the Content Agent. 8:12 Same Chat SDK scaffolding but different knowledge layers and the companion posts will 8:19 cover that side. 8:21 And if you have got a Sanity project with content in it and you know AI SDK all of this 8:26 will look pretty familiar. 8:28 You can look for the link in the description or in the comments.

Conference organizers live in messaging apps. The group chat is where decisions happen, where problems surface, where someone says “can we move the AI panel to the big room?” and needs an answer in 30 seconds. The CMS is where the data lives. The gap between those two places is where things fall through.

I built a Telegram agent for the fictive ContentOps Conf that closes that gap (but we might use this for our next conference). Organizers message the agent from their phones: “Which speakers haven’t confirmed travel yet?” “What submissions scored above 80?” “Create an announcement about the venue change.” Using the Content Agent API, the agent has read and write access to the Content Lake (Sanity’s hosted content API), scoped by GROQ filters, so it can answer questions and make changes without anyone opening the Studio.

The bot's access is controlled by GROQ filters (Sanity's query language ), not prompt instructions. It literally cannot touch document types outside its filter, regardless of what a user asks. That’s a real security boundary, not a “please don’t do that” in the system prompt.

This is one half of a two-agent setup. The same Telegram app also has an attendee-facing concierge that uses a different architecture using Agent Context. This post covers the organizer side. The companion post covers the attendee agent.

The whole thing is about 100 lines of application code. Here’s how to build one.

Because the Content Agent has read/write access to the Content Lake, this agent can:

Query content : “What sessions are about AI?”, “Who’s speaking on Day 2?”, “Which submissions scored below 50?”

: “What sessions are about AI?”, “Who’s speaking on Day 2?”, “Which submissions scored below 50?” Create content : “Create an announcement about the venue change”, “Add a note to the keynote session”, “Go on the web, find info about the new sponsor we just signed and add them”

: “Create an announcement about the venue change”, “Add a note to the keynote session”, “Go on the web, find info about the new sponsor we just signed and add them” Update content : “Mark this submission as in-review”, “Update the session abstract”

: “Mark this submission as in-review”, “Update the session abstract” Cross-reference: “Which speakers don’t have sessions assigned yet?”, “What rooms are free at 2pm?”

The answers come from actual GROQ queries against your Content Lake, not from a language model’s training data. The agent knows your conference has 47 submissions because it counted them, not because it guessed.

A Sanity account (free tier works) and a project with content in it

A Telegram bot token (from @BotFather)

A Sanity API token with Editor role

The content-agent package, Vercel AI SDK, and Chat SDK (an open-source library for building conversational apps with platform adapters)

The handler uses Vercel AI SDK, a TypeScript toolkit that gives you a unified interface for working with language models. It handles streaming, tool calling, and message history so you don't have to. Here, we use its streamText function to pipe Content Agent responses back to Telegram as they arrive:

// content-agent.ts import { createContentAgent } from "content-agent"; import type { LanguageModelV3 } from "@ai-sdk/provider"; import { config } from "../config"; import { fetchSystemPrompt } from "./prompts"; const contentAgent = createContentAgent({ organizationId: config.sanityOrgId, token: config.sanityToken, }); export async function getContentAgentModel( threadId: string, ): Promise<LanguageModelV3> { const systemPrompt = await fetchSystemPrompt("prompt.botOps"); return contentAgent.agent(threadId, { application: { key: config.sanityAppKey }, config: { instruction: systemPrompt, capabilities: { read: true, write: true }, filter: { read: '_type in ["session", "person", "track", "venue", "room", "scheduleSlot", "submission", "conference", "announcement", "sponsor", "prompt"]', write: '_type in ["session", "person", "track", "venue", "room", "scheduleSlot", "submission", "conference", "announcement", "sponsor"]', }, }, }); }

What’s interesting here is the following stuff:

The threadId parameter gives each conversation its own context. The Content Agent maintains conversation state server-side, so follow-up questions work (“What about the ones from last week?” after asking about submissions).

Read and write are separate. The agent can read 11 document types but only write to some of them. This is intentional. Organizers should be able to query sponsor details but not accidentally edit them through the agent.

The filters are GROQ expressions (Sanity’s query language), not prompt instructions. This is a real security boundary. The Content Agent literally cannot access document types outside the filter, regardless of what the user asks. “Delete all the sponsor documents” won’t work, not because the prompt says “don’t do that,” but because the write filter doesn’t include sponsor .

The application.key identifies which Studio workspace the agent should use. This pins the agent to a specific schema, so it understands your document types and their fields.

const apps = await contentAgent.applications() const app = apps.find((a) => a.title === 'My Studio') const model = contentAgent.agent('my-thread', { application: { key: app.key }, })

The handler loads conversation history, calls the Content Agent, posts the response, and saves the conversation:

// handler.ts import { streamText } from 'ai' import { getContentAgentModel } from './ai/content-agent' import { fetchSystemPrompt } from './ai/prompts' import { saveConversation } from './conversation/save' import { loadConversationHistory } from './conversation/history' import { cleanMarkdownStream, stripMarkdown } from './format-telegram' import { sanitizeDocumentId } from './utils/sanitize' const MAX_HISTORY_MESSAGES = 20 export async function handleOpsMessage( thread: { id: string; post: (text: string | AsyncIterable<string>) => Promise<unknown> }, message: { text: string }, ) { const model = getContentAgentModel(thread.id) const systemPrompt = await fetchSystemPrompt('prompt.botOps') const chatId = `agent.conversation.bot-telegram-${sanitizeDocumentId(thread.id)}` const history = await loadConversationHistory(chatId, MAX_HISTORY_MESSAGES) const messages = [ ...history.map((m) => ({ role: m.role as 'user' | 'assistant', content: m.content })), { role: 'user' as const, content: message.text }, ] const result = streamText({ model, system: systemPrompt, messages, }) // Stream response progressively to Telegram, stripping markdown for plain-text display await thread.post(cleanMarkdownStream(result.textStream)) // Wait for stream to complete and get final text for persistence const finalText = stripMarkdown(await result.text) const allMessages = [ ...history, { role: 'user', content: message.text }, { role: 'assistant', content: finalText }, ] saveConversation({ chatId, messages: allMessages }).catch(console.error) }

The system prompt comes from a prompt document in the Content Lake. This means organizers can tweak the agent’s personality and focus areas without a deploy.

Conversation history is persisted as agent.conversation documents in the Content Lake. This serves two purposes: multi-turn context (the agent remembers what you asked earlier in the conversation) and insights (you can query what organizers are asking about and identify content gaps). You can even ask the Content Agent to analyze these conversations and improve it’s prompt based on it.

Loading and saving conversations is straightforward GROQ + mutations:

// Load history export async function loadConversationHistory( chatId: string, maxMessages: number, ): Promise<Array<{ role: string; content: string }>> { const doc = await sanityClient.fetch( `*[_type == "agent.conversation" && _id == $id][0]{ messages[] { role, content } }`, { id: chatId }, ) if (!doc?.messages) return [] return doc.messages.slice(-maxMessages) } // Save conversation export async function saveConversation(input: { chatId: string messages: Array<{ role: string; content: string }> }) { await sanityClient.createOrReplace({ _type: 'agent.conversation', _id: input.chatId, platform: 'telegram', messages: input.messages.filter((m) => m.content.trim() !== ''), }, { autoGenerateArrayKeys: true }) }

The MAX_HISTORY_MESSAGES cap (20 messages) keeps token costs under control. Old messages fall off the context window, but they’re still in the document if you need them for analytics.

The agent is restricted to conference organizers. When a message comes in, it checks the sender’s Telegram ID against an allowlist stored in the Content Lake:

export async function isAllowedOrganizer(telegramUserId: string): Promise<boolean> { const organizers = await sanityClient.fetch<string[]>( `*[_type == "conference"][0].organizers[]->telegramId`, ) return organizers?.includes(telegramUserId) ?? false }

The allowlist is a reference array on the conference document pointing to person documents that have a telegramId field. Add someone as an organizer in Studio, fill in their Telegram ID, and they can use the agent. Remove them and they can’t. No deploy needed.

The agent is built on Chat SDK, an open-source TypeScript library for building conversational apps. It handles the plumbing you don't want to think about: thread state, message routing, platform adapters. You write your message handler once and plug in an adapter for Telegram, Slack, Discord, or whatever your team actually lives in.

The onNewMention handler routes incoming messages: organizers get the Content Agent ops handler (read/write), everyone else gets the attendee handler (read-only, covered in the companion post):

bot.onNewMention(async (thread, message) => { await thread.subscribe() if (await isAllowedOrganizer(message.author.userId)) { await handleOpsMessage(thread, message) // Content Agent — read/write } else { await handleAttendeeMessage(thread, message) // Agent Context — read-only } })

The full scaffold wires up the Telegram adapter and state persistence:

import { Chat } from 'chat' import { createTelegramAdapter } from '@chat-adapter/telegram' const telegram = createTelegramAdapter({ botToken: config.telegramBotToken, mode: process.env.VERCEL ? 'webhook' : 'polling', }) export const bot = new Chat({ userName: 'contentops-conf-bot', adapters: { telegram }, state: createSanityState(sanityClient), }) bot.onSubscribedMessage(async (thread, message) => { await handleOpsMessage(thread, message) })

In development, the agent uses long polling (connects to Telegram and waits for messages). In production on Vercel, it switches to webhook mode (Telegram pushes messages to an API endpoint). The state adapter persists bot state (thread subscriptions, locks) to the Content Lake so it survives serverless cold starts.

This is worth zooming out on for a second. Nothing in the message handler is Telegram-specific. The Content Agent model, the conversation persistence, the access control check, all of that is platform-agnostic. If your team lives in Slack instead of Telegram, you swap the adapter and the agent works the same way. The Content Agent API doesn't care how messages arrive. It cares about your Content Lake.

The webhook endpoint is a single file:

// api/webhooks/telegram.ts import { bot } from '../src/bot' export default async function handler(req, res) { try { await bot.handleWebhook('telegram', req.body) res.status(200).json({ ok: true }) } catch (error) { console.error('Webhook error:', error) res.status(500).json({ error: 'Internal server error' }) } }

Register the webhook URL with Telegram ( https://your-app.vercel.app/api/webhooks/telegram ) and you’re live.

The conference-starter uses both APIs in the same app, which makes the tradeoffs concrete.

Content Agent API bundles the LLM and content access together. You don’t choose the model. It has read and write permissions, and setup is simpler (two environment variables). Best for internal tools and write operations.

Agent Context separates them. You bring your own LLM and get content access as MCP tools. Read-only permissions, full model control, but more setup (three environment variables plus an MCP client). Best for public-facing, read-only interfaces.

Content Agent API is the right choice when you need write access and want the simplest possible integration. You get a model that already knows how to query and mutate your Content Lake, and you configure it with two environment variables. The tradeoff is that you don’t control which model runs or how it reasons.

Agent Context is the right choice when you want to pick your own model and only need read access. You bring Anthropic (or any provider), wire up the MCP client, and the model gets read tools for your content. More setup, but full control over model behavior, prompting, and cost.

For an ops agent used by a handful of trusted organizers, the write access and simplicity of Content Agent API wins. For a public-facing attendee agent where you want to tune the experience and keep costs predictable, Agent Context is the better fit.

Go to GitHub to find the whole implementation. You can also point an agent to it and ask it to implement these features for your project.

Key files:

Content Agent setup: src/ai/content-agent.ts (22 lines)

(22 lines) Message handler: src/handler.ts (40 lines)

(40 lines) Bot scaffold: src/bot.ts

Conversation persistence: src/conversation/

Access control: src/security/allowlist.ts

Vercel webhook: api/webhooks/telegram.ts

Don’t have a Sanity project yet? Create one free. The free tier includes Content Agent API access.

If you want to see the attendee-facing side of this architecture, the companion post walks through building the read-only agent with Agent Context and Anthropic. Same Telegram app, different handler, different tradeoffs.