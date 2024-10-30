The cache is dead! Your content is now Live by default

Have you ever found yourself playing whack-a-mole with cache invalidation? You deploy a critical content update, but you're never quite sure when it will actually appear on your site. Maybe you've set up an intricate web of timeouts, webhooks, and revalidation tags, only to find yourself still refreshing the page multiple times to see if your changes are live.

Or perhaps you've experienced the dreaded "Error Establishing a Database Connection: Too Many Connections" message when your site is under heavy load. Maybe you've had to build a completely separate app just to deliver live updates to your audience, with added complexity and maintenance burden. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone – and we think there's a better way.

We've developed the Live Content API to make it easy to build live-by-default applications that can scale to millions of visitors with just a few lines of code. You can try it now in our Next.js starter, explore the documentation, or watch our recent Next.js Conf talk.

But first, let's understand why we built it and how it works under the hood.

The perfect storm: When caching breaks down

Imagine this scenario: You're running an e-commerce site, and a high-profile influencer called Kim just dropped a instagram post about your latest product. Suddenly, thousands of eager customers flood your site. This is your moment to shine – but it's also when traditional caching solutions start to crumble.

Great, you have a lot of traffic! But what if you want to show them fresh content?

You're caught in an impossible situation:

If you keep your CDN cache, visitors might see you feature products that are sold out or not just resonating with the moment, potentially showing thousands of people the wrong thing. That's a poor user experience and potential earnings out of the window.

If you invalidate your cache to ensure fresh content, you're effectively launching a self-inflicted denial-of-service attack on your infrastructure, making your SRE team grumpy (if you even have an SRE team).

Either way, you're likely pouring money into emergency infrastructure scaling or keeping your team up at night monitoring systems. No bueno.

Now you have to figure out how to punch holes in your CDN, wack-a-mole style

To understand why these scenarios are so challenging to handle with traditional approaches, we need to take a step back and look at how content delivery has evolved on the web.

How content delivery actually works

The web has come a long way from its static beginnings, but many of our fundamental patterns for delivering content remain unchanged. Understanding these patterns helps explain why we're still struggling with the same caching problems decades later.

The classic request-response pattern

The request and response pattern is the foundation of how we fetch content on the web. When you click a link or type a URL, your browser sends a request to the server hosting the website. The server responds with the requested content, which your browser renders. Simple enough!

But here's something to consider: you essentially have a cached version of that site in your browser. We've been trained to revalidate this cache by hitting the reload button – and as developers, we even use special hotkeys to make extra sure we're bypassing all cache layers. Hopefully, we'll get fresh content from the server.

This pattern worked well for the early web, but as applications became more dynamic and interactive, we needed more sophisticated solutions.

The evolution of server architecture

For a long time, the web was primarily built on a simple client/server model. Take a vanilla WordPress installation: when a visitor requests a blog post, WordPress runs PHP code on the server for every visitor. The template code makes a database request, generates HTML by inserting content into the template, and returns this as a response.

This model works fine until your site gets popular. With many concurrent visitors, it becomes resource-intensive and can crash your server. The traditional solution? Add caching plugins. But suddenly, your users aren't guaranteed to get fresh content, even with aggressive cache busting.

As these limitations became more apparent, the industry began moving toward more sophisticated architectures and frameworks.

Modern front end frameworks and caching

As we moved into the era of "composable web" with decoupled frontends consuming API data, frameworks like Next.js introduced sophisticated caching mechanisms. For example, Next.js typically handles data fetching in components and maps that to children components:

import { client } from "@/sanity/client" ; import { PRODUCTS_QUERY } from @ / sanity / queries ; export default async function Page ( ) { const products = await client . fetch ( PRODUCTS_QUERY ) ; return ( < ul > { products . map ( ( product ) => ( < li key = { product . _id } > < a href = { ` /product/ ${ product . slug } ` } > { product . title } < / a > < / li > ) ) } < / ul > ) ; }

Next.js optimizes performance through features like prefetching content for anticipated routes, typically implemented through special Link components that enable quick client-side renders:

import Link from "next/link" ; import { client } from "@/sanity/client" ; import { PRODUCTS_QUERY } from @ / sanity / queries ; export default async function Page ( ) { const products = await client . fetch ( PRODUCTS_QUERY ) ; return ( < ul > { products . map ( ( product ) => ( < li key = { product . _id } > < Link href = { ` /product/ ${ product . slug } ` } > { product . title } < / Link > < / li > ) ) } < / ul > ) ; }

To ensure optimal performance, Next.js employs various caching strategies, from static JSON files bundled with the application to specialized data cache layers depending on your hosting environment.

But even these modern solutions come with their own set of challenges and complexities.

The caching confusion era

Caching becomes particularly challenging when it breaks our assumptions about how fetching works. Take Next.js 13 (the one with the app router), which introduced aggressive default caching when deployed on Vercel. This cache lived outside the Next.js app, meaning you could redeploy without necessarily busting the cache – great for performance, confusing for developers who didn't read the fine print.

This is improved in Next.js 15 with new APIs and progressive disclosure through opt-in caching with the "use cache" directive. But we're still left with fundamental challenges in ensuring users have the freshest content.

These improvements in framework-level caching are significant, but they don't address the core problem of delivering real-time updates at scale.

Traditional CDNs aren't built for real time

Content Delivery Networks excel at distributing static content globally. But they weren't designed for today's dynamic content needs:

Live sports scores that change by the second

Stock prices that fluctuate continuously

Breaking news that needs immediate visibility

E-commerce inventory that updates in real-time

This mismatch between traditional CDN capabilities and modern content delivery needs led us to rethink the entire approach to content distribution.

This tweet pretty accurately sums up what we're trying to say in this blog post

How we solved it: The technical details

After analyzing these challenges, we realized that solving this problem would require innovation at multiple levels of the stack. Here's how we approached it.

Invalidating graph-based content

Content Lake offers a unique NoSQL document store with referential integrity that can be instantly queried with GROQ. While we've always offered CDN caching for GROQ responses, invalidating cache for graph-based content presents unique challenges.

The flexibility of GROQ querying makes cache invalidation non-trivial. Initially, we used a crude but effective approach: invalidate all cached query responses when any document updated. This worked well enough most of the time – except when it didn't, particularly during high-traffic periods with concurrent content updates.

This experience taught us that we needed a more sophisticated approach to handle real-world scale.

The solution: Opaque surrogate keys, delivered in real time

We developed a fine-grained system to precisely map which queries need invalidation on content updates. Queries are tagged to track exactly what an update will affect. The mechanics are complex (as anyone who's worked with graph data structures knows), but we've made it simple through our new syncTags property in query results.

We've also added throttling measures for high-volume update scenarios, strengthening our global infrastructure's resilience. These sync tags are opaque, making them safe to expose in an external API without authentication.

When someone visits your site, you can safely request the Live Content API to open an event stream to their client. The application matches stream syncTags with query result tags, triggering selective content refetching through the CDN. Updates typically appear within seconds, with a maximum delay of a couple of minutes during periods with a lot of mutations to your dataset.

Talk to us if you are interested in even better performance and higher number of concurrent users.

The result is a system that combines the performance benefits of CDN caching with the immediacy of real-time updates – all while maintaining scalability and reliability.

Making it work with Next.js: Live by default, static by design

When we say "Live by default," we really mean it – but not at the expense of performance or your infrastructure costs. Our Next.js implementation is built on top of revalidateTag and Next.js caching, which means everything stays Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) and static unless you explicitly opt into dynamic APIs (like cookies, headers, or search params).

Here's what makes this approach special:

Efficient Runtime Model

The live listener runs in the browser, not on your server

Updates are push-based, eliminating the need for polling

When 500 people are on your site and you push an update, all 500 trigger revalidation and refetch the React Server Component (RSC)

Vercel automatically deduplicates identical requests and data fetches to a single request that all clients listen for

Content Lake sees just one request, keeping your API costs predictable

Granular Caching

If your route uses three GROQ queries and only one gets invalidated, only that query refetches

Other components continue using their cached data

With Next.js 15's 'use cache' directive, component-level caching becomes even more granular

directive, component-level caching becomes even more granular You only pay for the exact compute required to rerender changed content

Versatile Implementation

Works seamlessly in layout.tsx

Can be used in generateMetadata for live browser titles

for live browser titles Even supports dynamic favicon updates through icon.tsx

Full compatibility with Next.js ISR

Cost-Effective

Eliminates the need for webhooks in high-traffic scenarios

Much more efficient than using dynamic SSR as an alternative

Minor increase in Vercel runtime seconds, but we'd say that the value far outweighs the cost

Three(ish) lines of code to implement

import Link from "next/link" ; import { sanityFetch } from "@/sanity/live" ; import { PRODUCTS_QUERY } from @ / sanity / queries ; export default async function Page ( ) { const { data : products } = await sanityFetch ( { query : PRODUCTS_QUERY } ) ; return ( < ul > { products . map ( ( product ) => ( < li key = { product . _id } > < Link href = { ` /product/ ${ product . slug } ` } > { product . title } < / Link > < / li > ) ) } < / ul > ) ; }

The beauty of this approach is that it's both powerful and pragmatic. You get real-time updates without sacrificing the benefits of static generation, and your infrastructure costs remain predictable and manageable.

Ready to make your app Live by default?

The Live Content API is available in beta on all plans. Here's how you can get started:

Say goodbye to cache invalidation headaches and hello to truly live web applications. Your users – and your development team – will thank you.