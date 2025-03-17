The Live Content API is now Generally Available

We launched the beta of the Live Content API in Fall 2024. It has graduated from beta and is now production-ready for all Sanity users. This release enables real-time content delivery at scale with minimal implementation overhead.

The Live Content API solves the challenge of delivering real-time content updates to a large audience without complex infrastructure or performance bottlenecks. It provides a simple API surface that lets you subscribe to content changes and automatically update your applications when content changes.

Watch this talk from Next.js Conf 2024 to learn about Live by default web experiences:

Efficient real-time updates : Subscribe to granular content changes with automatic CDN cache invalidation .

: Subscribe to granular content changes with automatic CDN cache invalidation . Precise query control : Get updates only for the exact content you need using GROQ or GraphQL .

: Get updates only for the exact content you need using GROQ or GraphQL . Built for scale : Handles millions of concurrent connections with consistently low latency.

: Handles millions of concurrent connections with consistently low latency. Framework integration : First-class support for Next.js, with example implementations for many popular frameworks

: First-class support for Next.js, with example implementations for many popular frameworks Developer-friendly: Simple API that works seamlessly with your existing content queries.

Here's how easy it is to implement live product updates in Next.js:

import { client } from " @/sanity/client " ; import { defineLive } from " next-sanity " ; const { sanityFetch , SanityLive } = defineLive ({ client }); export default async function Page () { const { data : products } = await sanityFetch ({ query : PRODUCTS_QUERY }); return ( < section > { products . map (( product ) => (< article key = { product . _id } > < a href = { ` /product/ ${ product . slug } ` } > { product . title } </ a > </ article >)) } < SanityLive /> </ section > ); }

The Live Content API enables seamless real-time experiences across various domains:

E-commerce : Real-time inventory and pricing updates

: Real-time inventory and pricing updates News/Media : Live content updates without page refresh

: Live content updates without page refresh Sports/Gaming : Live scores and stats

: Live scores and stats Interactive applications: Any scenario requiring immediate content synchronization

Ready to implement live content updates? We've got you covered:

The Live Content API is built on our robust infrastructure to deliver exceptional performance:

Leverages our global CDN infrastructure

Provides automatic cache invalidation

Implements granular update propagation

Uses connection pooling for efficient resource management

The Live Content API is available on all plans with the following considerations:

Free & Team plans: Basic concurrent connection limits

Enterprise: Configurable limits and retention periods

See the pricing page for detailed quotas

Get started with live content delivery today! Check our documentation for detailed implementation guides and best practices.