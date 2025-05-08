Our changelog just got a major upgrade that makes staying current with platform changes (both major and minor) effortless.

As we're evolving our changelog and continuing to prioritize this as the source of truth for all Content Operating System updates, this blog post and the video version of it will highlight key things from the past month that I think you'll find most useful.

This month, I sat down with three of our engineers and ask the what, why, and how:

Christian Grøngaard - PTE playground updates and building custom plugins.

Christian Grøngaard - PTE playground updates and building custom plugins.

Snorre Eskeland Brekke - Copy-pasteable examples for Agent Actions integration into AI Assist.

If you head over to our changelog, you'll discover a couple of new things:

RSS and JSON feeds to subscribe to for automatic updates (perfect for feeding into your monitoring tools or AI assistants)

to subscribe to for automatic updates (perfect for feeding into your monitoring tools or AI assistants) Enhanced filtering by product with URL state preservation—bookmark exactly the updates you care about.

by product with URL state preservation—bookmark exactly the updates you care about. Transform changelog entries into markdown in one-click by appending .md to any changelog URL.

by appending to any changelog URL. "Copy entry" button which copies the individual changelog entry to markdown

button which copies the individual changelog entry to markdown Improved navigation - each changelog entry now shows: A breadcrumb trail back to the main index or your filtered view, Links to related documentation articles

- each changelog entry now shows:

These updates mean less time spent prompting to keep your AI agents and coding tools up to date and more time building.

…now that the PTE Behavior API has been updated, it's easier than ever. Read the guide on how to add an existing plugin or create your own.

Want inspiration first? Watch the video where Christian walks through an example of this (single-line PTE), updates to the PTE playground (did you know about this playground? I didn't…), and how to use it to build your own version of the PTE.

Bring Agent Actions into AI Assist and combine the best of editorial and programmable AI automation. Snorre has built a repo of copy-pasteable examples so you can easily add one or several actions at either field or document level. Try it out and discover how easy it is to autofill fields, fix spelling mistakes, or generate image descriptions (and more!). Watch the actions in action (pun intended) as Snorre showed me how to get started, plus we learned some important lessons about continuously deploying schemas to the server.

Simeon, James and I went to the tldraw offices to learn more about this. We also made a whole vlog of the experience, where we spoke to Matt Pocock (aka Mr TypeScript), Lu Wilson (aka the TodePond), and Steve Ruiz (founder of tldraw).

Here are my three biggest takeaways from the meetup:

Developers don't want to see perfect content—it doesn't reflect the reality of programming. See Lu's quote below:

People actually enjoy watching the struggle, people don't want to see me turn up with something finished and polished at the end because that's not reality—and also then they don't understand the significance.

Edutainment : Education needs to work more like entertainment before it can be pure education.

: Education needs to work more like entertainment before it can be pure education. It's important to help and meet people where they are—both on a technical level and on their preferred platform.

If you missed our latest Meetup on June 26th, you can catch up on the recordings below:

Ryan Block (Senior Engineering Manager @ Sanity) joined Simeon to show how fast it is to create, debug and deploy a Sanity Function. Afterwards they walked through the world of configuring compute, pitfalls and the future of the feature.

Rico Kahler (Senior Software Engineer @ Sanity) joined Simeon to show how he remade Sanity Studio as a terminal app in minutes. How? Sanity App SDK. The headless data fetching and mutation library for building custom content apps. Where you decide to put them is up to you.

Our latest builder talk featured Morning Brew. Watch the video to understand how they reach 4M+ subscribers daily with seamless content operations built on Sanity.

Our community continues to impress with innovative projects built on Sanity:

You haven't missed that we've moved from Slack to Discord, right? Discord is our community space, where you can stay up to date, ask our engineers questions directly, and see what our community is building in our #showcase channel.



Starting this month, I'm highlighting one project in detail.

Built by founder Joe, LAUNCH democratizes startup education by putting accelerator-level frameworks and lessons into an "Accelerator in Your Pocket" app.

"I knew at some point I'd need to expand the team and get someone else managing the content, and Sanity gave me a way for them to do it visually that easily translates into code. As I expand the curriculum, Sanity gives me the flexibility to iterate quickly and onboard external people!"

Check it out on Google Play (with iOS coming soon!)

IndieHub directory by Fox: A complete directory platform built with Sanity that helps indie makers discover tools and launch products

by Fox: A complete directory platform built with Sanity that helps indie makers discover tools and launch products Sanity Backups by James Reaco: Open-source backup solution using Express.js, Amazon S3, and Convex

by James Reaco: Open-source backup solution using Express.js, Amazon S3, and Convex DogYears.io expansion: Charles Edwards added AI cartoon generation and breed identification to his dog age calculator

That's it for this month! Thanks for following along. See you next time! 👋🏻