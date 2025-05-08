What's New October - 2025 | Sanity

Keep in touch











© SANITY 2025 OSL, NOR (CET) SFO, USA (PST) Loading system status... Change Site Theme Light mode System theme Dark mode

Inline diffs

Studio now shows inline diffs directly in string fields. When you're reviewing a document version or comparing side-by-side, changed content gets highlighted right where you're already looking.

We've rolled this out for string fields first and foremost and planning on rolling out more soon. Check it out by adding advancedVersionControl.enabled: true in your Studio config.

This becomes increasingly important when using Agent Actions paired with a Function that translates content on, for example, an update event. You'll always have that "human-in-the-loop" checkpoint and a simple way to review the diff before you press publish.

Homepage redesign

The Dashboard team redesigned your workspace to match how you work—more personalized, still collaborative.

What changed:

Centralized notification center – comments, Canvas requests, all in one place

– comments, Canvas requests, all in one place Recent activity shortcuts – jump back into your most-used studios, apps, and documents

– jump back into your most-used studios, apps, and documents Activity feed – see what your teammates are working on right now

"No-one is an island: trust is the engine."

Millie (PM at loveholidays) recently attended our *[NYC] developer conference and wrote about what she learned. Her key insight: people are the vehicle for change. Getting teams on board means bringing them on the journey with you, not just announcing the destination.

Read her full post and discover the one question we should ask ourselves before implementing anything AI.

Bjørn Staal (our artist in residency) created harmony between art and AI

Missed *[NYC]? Don't worry! We'll release session videos over the coming weeks. Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don't miss them.

"I never really planned on being an expert on internationalization, but there's this benefit of like, if all the conversations come together at you, at some point you know one or two things."

Jan may not have planned it, but he's become the go-to expert on internationalization for Next.js and React. In our latest Code && Content episode, he breaks down why localization matters more than you might think—75% of people prefer to use products in their native language, and 40% would never buy from a store that doesn't speak theirs.

Watch the whole conversation where Jan covers everything from multilingual vs. multi-regional strategies to why AI code generation is changing how we think about translation keys.

...well, this month it's actually 2, both from Hardik Dave (aka thehardik in Discord)

Sanity SEO Fields Plugin

A practical plugin that adds SEO fields (meta title, description, Open Graph, etc.) to your schemas. If you've been manually building these into every content type, this saves you that repetitive work. Check it out and let Hardik know what you think over in Discord.

Blog post: Sanity TypeGen Explained: Smarter Types for Smarter Devs

Hardik's first blog post on Sanity covers how TypeGen changed his workflows. Worth a read if you're curious about the practical impact of having properly typed GROQ queries instead of manually maintaining types.

That's October. Questions, feedback, or things you want to see next month?

Find me in the Sanity Community Discord.

Next.js