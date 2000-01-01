One catalog. Launch everywhere.

Model content once and publish to every storefront, campaign, and AI agent at drop speed.

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A campaign control room interface showing multiple content channels for D2C brands.

TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS

  • PUMA
  • Skims
  • Mr Marvis
  • Arc'teryx
  • Sonos
  • Frontier
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com
  • loveholiday

Why now

Winning brands are operating differently

Shoppers have changed how they buy. Is your content keeping up?

  • Faster product drops

    Campaign cycles are shorter each season. Brands that launch from one place avoid the midnight scramble and win the drop.

  • Every shopper gets the right page

    Most brands personalize to four segments. AI makes hundreds possible. Real cohorts, not broad buckets of people.

  • Search that works like shoppers think

    AI agents are recommending products on shoppers' behalf. Brands that structure content now are the ones that show up.

What to expect

What brands ship after they leave the CMS

Results from D2C brands building on Sanity, and the economics behind the switch.

  • $1M/minute on launch day

    SKIMS processed $1M/min on their mobile app launch, with web and mobile running from one content foundation.

  • Two-week launches, now 20 minutes

    Tecovas cut product launch time by staging full campaigns in Sanity, and pushing it live in one release.

  • Saved £300k translation costs

    Loveholidays replaced agency translations with AI built into their content model. New markets launched in days, not months.

  • 2.7x ROI in under 6 months

    Organizations that properly modeled their content saw a 2.7x return with payback in under 6 months, in the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study (2025).

Customer Story

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.

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Applications

  • E-commerce
  • Multichannel

Integrations

  • Salesforce
PUMA logo

50K

reusable content pieces

12K

product categories ingested hourly

4K

hero banners created

Built for how D2C teams actually work

See Sanity structure specs, portals, and compliance docs as data and power AI workflows on one backend.

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Ecommerce edition

Guide to content operations

Dive into our full guide on how content editors, and developers, at companies like Tecovas, SKIMS, and Lady Gaga scale their ecommerce operations.

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