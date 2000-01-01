One catalog. Launch everywhere.
Model content once and publish to every storefront, campaign, and AI agent at drop speed.
TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS
Why now
Winning brands are operating differently
Shoppers have changed how they buy. Is your content keeping up?
Faster product drops
Campaign cycles are shorter each season. Brands that launch from one place avoid the midnight scramble and win the drop.
Every shopper gets the right page
Most brands personalize to four segments. AI makes hundreds possible. Real cohorts, not broad buckets of people.
Search that works like shoppers think
AI agents are recommending products on shoppers' behalf. Brands that structure content now are the ones that show up.
What to expect
What brands ship after they leave the CMS
Results from D2C brands building on Sanity, and the economics behind the switch.
$1M/minute on launch day
SKIMS processed $1M/min on their mobile app launch, with web and mobile running from one content foundation.
Two-week launches, now 20 minutes
Tecovas cut product launch time by staging full campaigns in Sanity, and pushing it live in one release.
Saved £300k translation costs
Loveholidays replaced agency translations with AI built into their content model. New markets launched in days, not months.
2.7x ROI in under 6 months
Organizations that properly modeled their content saw a 2.7x return with payback in under 6 months, in the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study (2025).
Customer Story
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.Read the story
Applications
- —E-commerce
- —Multichannel
Integrations
- —Salesforce
Built for how D2C teams actually work
See Sanity structure specs, portals, and compliance docs as data and power AI workflows on one backend.
Ecommerce edition
Guide to content operations
Dive into our full guide on how content editors, and developers, at companies like Tecovas, SKIMS, and Lady Gaga scale their ecommerce operations.Read the guide