Account Based Experience (ABX) Director

At Sanity.io we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking for a strategic, data-driven ABX Director to design and lead our account-based experience programs for enterprise. You'll orchestrate personalized, cross-channel programs that generate and accelerate pipeline across enterprise target accounts — from first touch to closed-won — while building a tight feedback loop between marketing and sales.

At Sanity.io, we're building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew use Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

Team leadership : Build, lead, and develop a world-class ABX team — setting clear goals, fostering a culture of experimentation, and ensuring the team has the skills, tools, and support to deliver pipeline impact at scale

Multi-channel programs : Architect and execute personalized 1:1, 1:few, and 1:many programs across events, digital, direct mail, email, and paid that deliver tailored experiences at every stage of the account journey

Sales & marketing alignment : Build shared account plans, run joint account reviews, and ensure sales has the plays, content, and intent signals to act

Buying committee engagement : Drive personalized outreach to enterprise buying committees, securing meetings and building relationships with the right stakeholders across target accounts

Measure and iterate: Own ABX performance reporting across pipeline influence, account engagement, stage velocity, and expansion revenue

Location: US-based (Bay Area preferred)

8+ years in B2B marketing with at least 5 years leading ABM or ABX programs targeting enterprise accounts at a developer tools, SaaS, or technical platform company — including experience managing and scaling a team

Proven track record of building pipeline and influencing revenue through account-based programs — you can point to specific metrics that improved because of work you led.

Deep fluency with the enterprise buying process: multi-threaded stakeholders, long sales cycles, and complex procurement.

Strong understanding of ABX technology and the martech stack (Demandbase, Salesforce, intent data platforms, etc).

Exceptional ability to build trust with sales leadership and AEs — you're seen as a partner, not a support function.

Data-driven and analytical: you build measurement frameworks before campaigns launch, not after.

Strong cross-functional communicator and project manager — you can rally content, design, demand gen, and RevOps around a coordinated account plan.

Experience marketing developer tools, content platforms, or technical infrastructure to enterprise engineering and digital teams.

Familiarity with AI-powered content workflows and how to position them to enterprise buyers.

Track record of scaling ABX from a pilot program to a full go-to-market motion.

Experience building executive engagement programs (roundtables, exec dinners).

Hands-on experience building intent-based segmentation and trigger-based plays.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Location-based salary and competitive stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.