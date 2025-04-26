Associate Support Engineer, Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re hiring an Associate Support Engineer with a primary focus on account and billing support. This role sits at the intersection of customer experience, operational rigor, and technical understanding.

You will own billing and account-related tickets end-to-end, collaborate closely with Billing Engineering and Finance, and handle sensitive billing escalations with clarity and empathy. You’ll also help shape how we scale support in this domain, contributing to AI-driven automation, documentation improvements, and smarter workflows that reduce friction for both customers and internal teams.

This role is ideal for someone who thrives on structured problem-solving, clear communication, and cross-functional collaboration - and who is excited to grow into broader Support Engineering over time.

Own billing and account support

Independently manage account and billing-related tickets from intake to resolution

Investigate usage questions, subscription changes, invoice discrepancies, and arrears scenarios, collaborating with Billing Engineering and Finance as necessary

Handle billing escalations tactfully and empathetically, especially in high-sensitivity or high-impact cases

Support arrears and account recovery workflows with clarity and professionalism

Coordinate customer event readiness

Manage intake for customer launches, campaigns, load testing, and anticipated traffic spikes

Partner with infrastructure and backend teams to ensure visibility and preparedness

Capture and improve knowledge

Own knowledge capture and documentation for the billing and account domain

Identify recurring friction and improve templates, workflows, and internal processes

Contribute to improving how billing-related support is structured and prioritized

Contribute to AI and automation initiatives

Collaborate on AI-driven automation efforts to improve ticket deflection and troubleshooting efficiency

Help augment knowledge sources used by AI systems, ensuring accuracy and clarity

Provide domain expertise in billing/account workflows to improve automated support responses

Support broader Support Engineering efforts

Participate regularly in Discord community support, contributing to hands-on request handling but also broader signal and trend analysis

Collaborate with Support Engineers on cross-domain issues

Gradually ramp into broader technical debugging work over time

Based in Europe

2+ years of experience in technical support, operations, or engineering-adjacent roles

Hands-on programming experience (JavaScript or similar) and comfort reading code

Strong written communication skills and ability to explain complex billing concepts clearly

Detail-oriented and process-driven, without being rigid

Comfortable working across teams (e.g. Engineering, Finance, Sales, Security, Privacy)

Experience with billing platforms such as Stripe, Orb, or similar systems is a plus

Familiarity with SaaS subscription models, usage-based billing, or arrears workflows is a plus

Curious about AI-driven tooling and interested in contributing to support automation

Motivated to grow into broader Support Engineering responsibilities over time

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

You will own billing and account-related tickets end-to-end, collaborate closely with Billing Engineering and Finance, and handle sensitive billing escalations with clarity and empathy. You’ll also help shape how we scale support in this domain, contributing to AI-driven automation, documentation improvements, and smarter workflows that reduce friction for both customers and internal teams.

This role is ideal for someone who thrives on structured problem-solving, clear communication, and cross-functional collaboration - and who is excited to grow into broader Support Engineering over time.