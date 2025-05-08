At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As an Account Executive at Sanity, you’ll be at the forefront of driving revenue growth by building new customer relationships and expanding our presence in the Nordics. You’ll identify and nurture opportunities, guide prospects through consultative sales cycles, and showcase the value of structured content in meeting complex digital needs. Partnering closely with cross-functional teams and leveraging our partner ecosystem, you’ll help organizations unlock the full potential of the Sanity platform while shaping our growth in the region.

You’ll focus on winning enterprise deals and growing our footprint across accounts, working closely with SDRs, Marketing, and our partner ecosystem to generate pipeline. By combining consultative discovery with strong outbound execution, you’ll identify business needs, demonstrate ROI, and establish Sanity as a trusted partner.

You will also:

Develop and execute territory plans to build a healthy pipeline and accelerate growth.

Leverage MEDDPICC methodology to run predictable, transparent deal cycles.

Price and negotiate enterprise agreements that deliver long-term value.

Track account activity, maintain accurate forecasts, and communicate progress to leadership.

You’re based in Norway or Denmark and bring a resilient, entrepreneurial spirit with curiosity, humility, and integrity at your core. You thrive in fast-changing environments and are motivated to take ownership of results. You’re a collaborative teammate who thrives on creating impact for customers and accelerating growth for the business.

With a strong background in enterprise SaaS sales, you have proven success managing complex technical deals and engaging senior stakeholders across functions. You’re equally comfortable running outbound campaigns as you are closing high-value contracts, and you know how to balance persistence with consultative selling.

Additional strengths include:

Proficiency in Danish or Norwegian, plus strong English communication skills.

A proven track record of exceeding revenue goals in enterprise sales roles.

Ability to run outbound sales motions to generate new opportunities.

Experience engaging a range of stakeholders—from developers and marketers to executives—building trust at every level.

The ability to quickly learn new products, identify customer use cases, and translate technical value into business outcomes.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.