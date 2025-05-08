Enterprise Product Marketing Manager

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking for a Staff Enterprise Product Marketer to connect our product’s capabilities to the needs of developers and business-line decision-makers (e.g., product managers). In our product marketing management (PMM) department, we each have a variety of backgrounds such as software developers who can write catchy copy and create video demos, former demand generation professionals who like supporting sales teams, and technical content marketers who want to be more connected to the product.. You’re the latter. In this unique product marketing role, you’ll do long-form writing (e.g., e-books, blog posts, case studies) for demand generation, support sales with one-pagers, and even speak on video occasionally.

If you’re passionate about technology, love creating impactful content, and thrive at the intersection of technical complexity and customer empathy, we’d love to hear from you.

Create compelling content: Write e-books, blog posts, case studies, landing pages, and host webinars that showcase Sanity’s value and impact to our core ICP audience.

Serve as the bridge between product capabilities and customer needs: Articulate via long-form writing how Sanity solves real-world problems better than alternatives, ensuring our messaging connects deeply with developers and business-line leaders.

Create clear messaging and materials for Developers, Product Owners and Technical leads: Help technical decision-makers to understand "Why Sanity is for them" by producing targeted resources. Also, help developer marketing reach developers with the tools to articulate Sanity’s value.

Translate technical features into value-driven messaging: Work closely with Product Managers and Engineers to understand Sanity’s capabilities and explain them in a way that’s accessible and impactful.

Engage with our developer community and customers: Listen to their challenges, uncover opportunities, and identify key differentiators. Translate these insights into actionable messaging and content that accelerates adoption and highlights Sanity’s unique value.

Someone with a unique blend of technology and content-creation expertise, who understands technical concepts deeply and can effectively communicate benefits and value to a wider business audience.

Five years experience in a technical content creation role: You should have experience writing for software development and other technical-product companies.

Passion for content creation: Enjoys crafting blog posts, e-books, and other resources that inspire and inform.

Knowledge of the Content Management industry: Ideally, experience with headless CMS solutions or adjacent technologies.

Understanding of development tools and concepts: Familiarity with building modern digital experiences using frameworks like React, Next.js, and Vue.js, leveraging headless CMS architectures and API integrations for scalable and performant solutions.

Strong technical communication skills: Ability to translate complex technical features into clear, value-driven messaging that resonates with developers and business-line leaders (e.g., product managers)

Collaborative and curious mindset: A natural communicator who enjoys talking to customers and internal teams, eager to learn about challenges and uncover opportunities.

Customer empathy and problem-solving skills: Keen ability to understand technical problems and articulate how Sanity provides solutions.

Comfort with using AI: While you need to have published a long-form piece of marketing content without AI, you also need to be comfortable using AI to speed up writing, editing, and personalizing (for specific industries, job roles, etc.).

If you love connecting technical solutions to real-world problems and creating content that empowers customers, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today to help us build the future of content with Sanity.io!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.