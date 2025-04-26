At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking for a Manager & Talent Enablement Lead who will design and drive the programs that accelerate employee impact - from onboarding through ongoing manager capability. This role owns company-wide onboarding, manager enablement, and core talent programs that embed performance expectations into our operating rhythms.

This is a senior individual contributor role for someone who thinks in systems, designs for scale, and believes great companies are built through strong managers.

Company-Wide Onboarding (End to end Program Design)

Own the vision and architecture for Company onboarding across all functions and levels

Own and evolve full-cycle onboarding programs, from pre-boarding through the first 30, 60, 90 days, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for new hires

Design performance based frameworks that define what success looks like at 30/60/90 days

Equip managers with the guidance, expectations, and tools needed to effectively onboard new team members.

Establish new hire feedback loops and continuous improvement cycles

Develop and maintain manager-facing toolkits, playbooks, and resources

Partner with People Ops on seamless logistics execution

Manager Enablement & Capability Building

Design and deliver manager fundamentals programming

Create practical tools for feedback, performance management, and coaching

Embed leadership expectations grounded in company values

Partner with PBPs to address capability gaps surfaced in talent reviews

Build scalable enablement (toolkits, playbooks, workshops, async resources)

Talent Programs & Performance Infrastructure

Support calibration and talent review processes

Build resources that clarify “what great looks like” by role and level

Partner on promotion and performance cycles to reinforce clarity

Embed talent insights into operating rhythms alongside business reviews

Measurement & Continuous Improvement

Design success metrics for onboarding and manager effectiveness

Track new hire ramp time, retention, engagement and feedback

Assess manager capability by performance outcomes

Use data to iterate and improve programs

6-10 years experience in an L&D, Organization Development, People Business Partner, or People Programs role

Deep experience building manager enablement programs

Systems thinker who connects onboarding to performance and retention

Strong facilitator and communicator

Comfortable influencing senior leaders

Data-driven and outcome-driven

