In this Sales Development Representative role, you’ll play a critical role in helping prospective customers understand the value of Sanity’s innovative content operations platform. This role is a backfill for a recently promoted SDR, highlighting our commitment to career growth and development. In this role, you’ll help shape the SDR function by refining processes and setting best practices, with plenty of opportunities to develop skills and take on new challenges. You’ll gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment and contribute directly to Sanity’s success as a product-led growth company.

Engage and Qualify Prospects: Connect with potential customers and existing self-serve customers through outreach channels like phone, email, and LinkedIn to build interest in Sanity.io. You’ll focus on uncovering business challenges and qualifying leads to keep our pipeline strong and aligned with our target markets.

Be a Product Evangelist: Become an advocate of Sanity’s content platform and its unique benefits, such as treating content as data for seamless adaptability. Share these insights with prospects to drive interest and educate them on how Sanity can power their digital experiences.

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales: Work closely with marketing to refine messaging based on customer responses and with the sales team to improve handoff processes. Your insights from early customer conversations will play a critical role in Sanity’s product-led growth strategy.

Master Sanity’s Tools and CRM: Use our CRM (Salesforce) and engagement tools (Outreach) to track your progress and manage your pipeline efficiently. Your daily activity will include logging interactions, managing follow-ups, and optimizing data for team insights.

Contribute to Process Development: As part of a growing team, your input will help shape SDR best practices. Share ideas for optimizing workflows, refining outreach approaches, and using automation to increase efficiency and enhance Sanity’s sales motion.

Capture and Share Market Insights: Record insights from customer interactions to inform marketing, sales, and product development on the current content management landscape, helping Sanity continuously adapt to industry needs.

Based in the United States.

Driven and Resilient: You embody a pioneering spirit and are excited to join a mission-focused team that’s reshaping the content industry. You approach challenges with vision and urgency, act proactively, and push past obstacles with a mindset of continuous improvement and high standards.

Customer-Centric Mindset: You understand that our success is rooted in our customers’ success and are dedicated to building meaningful, long-term relationships. Acting with integrity, you seek to always prioritize the customer, knowing that every interaction is an opportunity to create lasting value.

Genuine and Trustworthy: You value honesty, accountability, and supportive relationships. You’re known for your direct communication style, are reliable in your commitments, and embrace the “type 2 kindness” that fosters personal and professional growth. You’re a team player who can take ownership of mistakes and celebrate shared achievements.

Motivated by Challenge: You thrive on “type 2 fun” and find purpose in work that may be hard in the moment but rewarding over time. You’re comfortable working outside your comfort zone, able to persevere in the face of setbacks, and approach challenges with a mindset of learning and growth.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program





Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.



Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack. You can only build a great company with a great culture.



Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.