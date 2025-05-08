Software Engineering Manager, Editorial Experience

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

The Editorial Experience team is focused on building the tools that help content teams collaborate, refine, and finalize content before it gets published—the critical work that happens between first draft and go-live.

Sanity is the most flexible way to edit, organize, and distribute content. In this team, you will work on solutions that unify our editing and collaboration capabilities into a cohesive editorial workflow. Specifically, you will own Canvas (our rich text editing experience), collaboration tools (comments, tasks, approvals, notifications), and editorial workflows that tie it all together. These products form the foundation of what we're building as an editor-first Content Operating System - giving content teams the superpowers they need to work faster and more effectively.

Our Editorial Experience team needs a manager who will support a team of engineers in expanding from a focused editing product into a comprehensive editorial platform. This means taking ownership of features that don't yet have a clear home, bringing coherence to disparate collaboration tools, and shipping an experience that rivals how editors work in tools like Google Docs and Notion, but with the structure and flexibility Sanity is known for.

This role requires a strong grasp of rich text editing, real-time collaboration patterns, and platform/SDK thinking. We're looking for someone who understands how to build delightful editing experiences while also thinking about extensibility and how these tools integrate into the broader Sanity ecosystem.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. As an engineering manager, you'll be responsible for growing a strong and engaged team to meet these challenges.

Helping a team of talented engineers to organize and prioritize their work for the highest impact.

Supporting the growth and development of your team and team members.

Working with your PM and Design partners to create a compelling roadmap and strategy for this team.

Leading a team that creates market-leading visual editing experiences, leans into practical applications of AI, and improves tooling to build intuitive and delightful experiences for developers integrating Sanity into front-end frameworks.

Influencing the direction of both Sanity and of modern web development and content operations.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

6+ years of experience in Software Engineering and 1+ years of engineering leadership experience.

Strong organizational skills and experience with project management and planning.

You're excited about augmenting your own work with AI, whether it’s using tools like Cursor, GitHub Copilot, or building custom workflows. You see AI not just as a feature for users, but as a powerful tool to supercharge your own engineering velocity and creativity.

Hands-on experience with LLM APIs or AI-powered applications, including building evaluation pipelines and designing metrics for performance testing and evaluation.

Deep expertise in JavaScript, TypeScript, React, NodeJS, and a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains, and an understanding of how the modern web works.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

A curious, creative problem solver who always wants to learn.

Cares deeply about developer experience.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations. You know what good looks like when it comes to building great software products.

Open-minded and enjoys collaboration with both designers and other developers.

Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem.

Good to have:

Familiarity with professional content production workflows

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working with remote teams.

Startup experience.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.