Staff Product Manager, Content Agent

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you will be responsible for driving the product vision of Content Agent and working closely with your engineering team and the wider business to deliver a reliable, extensible AI operations experience for our customers. Content Agent works across Sanity's Dashboard, Studio, Slack, and as a headless API — giving content teams the ability to operate at scale through conversation, automation, and agent-driven workflows. A critical part of this role is the craft of building for agents: designing cognitive architectures, writing agent instructions, and shaping how AI systems reason about structured content. This is not a role where AI is a feature you manage — it is the product, and you need to understand how it thinks.

Craft the vision and roadmap for Content Agent — Sanity's AI operations layer for content at scale

Design agent behaviors and define how agents decompose complex content operations, handle ambiguity, and earn user trust

Define and evolve the trust and quality model — staged changes, review flows, error rates, and cost efficiency

Drive the extensibility strategy, enabling customers and partners to extend the agent through tools, skills, and integrations

Write and refine agent instructions, system prompts, and behavioral specifications as core product work

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex AI systems, delivering reliable and intuitive experiences for content teams

Measure and monitor agent effectiveness, building feedback loops and metrics to improve quality systematically

Coordinate across teams to manage dependencies and align Content Agent with the broader Sanity platform

Located in London or Oslo

You have a proven track record as a product manager, with experience working with platforms, data-oriented products, and developer frameworks

You have real experience with AI agents and LLM-based systems — cognitive architecture, prompt engineering, agent instruction design, and reliability patterns. You've shipped AI products where you had to think about how the system reasons, not just what it outputs

You are comfortable with JSON, API design, and technical product development

You understand structured content or can learn it quickly — schemas, references, validation rules, and how they shape what an agent can do

You place client empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of content teams and large enterprises

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams towards innovative solutions

You balance immediate needs with long-term vision to strategically prioritize your domain

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.