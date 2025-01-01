Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

As a Strategic Account Manager, you'll manage and grow relationships with Sanity's top enterprise customers. Key responsibilities include driving revenue, expanding accounts, conducting consultative sales cycles, and identifying new opportunities. You'll maintain accurate forecasts, present to executives, stay current with industry trends, and deeply understand Sanity's products. The ideal candidate has 5+ years of enterprise sales experience with complex technical solutions, a proven track record, excellent communication skills, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Success in this role requires engaging with business and technical leaders and showcasing Sanity's value.

Establish, manage and grow relationships with key enterprise accounts.

Drive revenue growth through relationship management, cross-selling, upselling, and solutions consulting.

Run consultative sales cycles to understand customer needs deeply.

Partner cross-functionally with R&D to identify and drive new opportunities.

Leverage deep product knowledge to drive customer value and account growth.

Stay current on industry developments.

Maintain accurate forecasts and present them to executive leadership.

Based in: Oslo, Norway

With over 5 years of enterprise sales experience and a proven track record in selling complex technical solutions.

Track recording closing new business, cross-selling, upselling, and solutions consulting.

Known for delivering revenue and gross profit results, particularly with large-scale and enterprise customers.

Comfortable working with both business and technical leaders, influencing their understanding, and building supportive partnerships.

Experienced in identifying and building relationships across various accounts.

Employing an analytical approach to account development, using data to find opportunities and demonstrate value.

Demonstrated success in managing business forecasts and financial models.

Domain expertise in the CMS space and/or experience selling API-based solutions in software, SaaS, CPaaS, or PaaS.

Possessing excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Having an entrepreneurial mindset with a drive to define processes and build programs.

Familiar with sales tools such as Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, ZoomInfo, Looker, and G-Suite.

Hands-on, passionate, creative, ethical, and a team player. Eager to deliver excellence.

Holding a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience.

Not sure you're exactly what we're looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.