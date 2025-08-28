A URL slug is the final part of a web address that identifies a specific page, like /how-to-bake-bread in example.com/how-to-bake-bread. It’s designed to be human‑readable and acts as a unique identifier for the page. Most website tools generate it from your page title, but you can usually edit it. The term “slug” comes from journalism, where it labeled a story during production.

Good slugs help people and search engines understand content at a glance. Keep them short, descriptive, lowercase, and use hyphens-between-words. Avoid dates and changing numbers. In WordPress you can edit the slug; Shopify calls it a “handle.” In Sanity, you add a slug field to create and enforce unique, tidy page URLs.

For people, clear, descriptive slugs set expectations before a click. They show up in search results and browser previews, helping users judge relevance fast, which can lift click‑through rate (CTR). Clean slugs are easier to read, remember, and share, and they look trustworthy compared to long strings of numbers or symbols.

For search engines, slugs add context. Including a relevant keyword is a lightweight ranking signal and helps algorithms understand the page topic. Consistent, tidy slugs support site structure and reduce crawl friction. Keep them stable—changing a slug can break links; if you must, set a 301 redirect to preserve link equity and avoid 404s.

Start with your page title, then simplify. Keep it short (about 4–6 words), use-hyphens between words, and stick to lowercase. Remove filler words like “a,” “the,” and “of,” and avoid dates or numbers that might change. Include one relevant keyword if it fits naturally. Skip special characters and emojis; use plain letters and numbers so links stay clean and reliable. Always preview the URL before publishing.

If you must change a slug, do it carefully. Set a 301 redirect from the old URL to the new one, update internal links (menus, buttons, related posts), and test both URLs. In WordPress, edit the permalink and add a redirect. In Shopify, update the handle and create a redirect. In Sanity, keep the slug field unique and make sure your site/app handles redirects.

Explore Sanity Today Understanding URL slugs is just the beginning. Take the next step and discover how Sanity can enhance your content management and delivery. Watch demo nowSign up free