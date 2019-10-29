GROQ: ESlint plugin

@asbjorn/eslint-plugin-groq

Unofficial eslint plugin for GROQ queries.

npm install groq @asbjorn/eslint-plugin-groq

Requirements

Only supports linting GROQ tagged template literals using these packages:

Other GROQ imports will not be linted.

const query = "*[_type == 'movies'][0..10]" ; import groq from "groq" ; const query = groq ` *[_type == 'movies'][0..10] ` ; import anything from "groq" ; const query = anything ` *[_type == 'movies'][0..10] ` ; import { groq } from "@nuxtjs/sanity" ; const query = groq ` *[_type == 'movies'][0..10] ` ; import { groq as anything } from "@nuxtjs/sanity" ; const query = anything ` *[_type == 'movies'][0..10] ` ;

Configuration

{ "plugins" : [ "@asbjorn/groq" ] , "rules" : { "@asbjorn/groq/no-syntax-errors" : "error" , "@asbjorn/groq/no-template-expressions" : "error" } }

Or:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:@asbjorn/groq/recommended" ] }

Rules

no-syntax-errors

Reports any syntax errors in GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from groq . Note that template literals that contain expressions will not be linted because resolving the expressions is very hard to do reliably. If you want to be extra safe, use this rule in combination with the no-template-expressions rule.

Failing cases

import groq from "groq" ; groq ` *[_type == { ] ` ; import hello from "groq" ; hello ` *[_type == { ] ` ;

Passing cases

` *[_type == {] ` ; import groq from "groq" ; groq ` *[_type == 'movie'] ` ; import groq from "somewhere" ; groq ` *[_type == {] ` ; import groq from "groq" ; groq ` *[_ ${ expression } == {] ` ;

no-template-expressions

Reports any expressions in GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from groq . This rule exists because the no-syntax-errors rule bails on any query that contains expressions (see the description for that rule).

Failing cases

import groq from "groq" ; groq ` *[_type == ${ type } ] ` ; import hello from "groq" ; hello ` *[_type == ${ type } ] ` ;

Passing cases