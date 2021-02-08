Parts List
Displays a basic output of currently available Parts, these have been retrieved using the 'sanity:debug' part. This information is displayed on the plugin's page with the raw data logged to the developer console for further examination.
sanity-plugin-parts-list
Displays 'Parts' available in the current studio
Installation
sanity install parts-list
Configuration
The plugin can be configured through
<your-studio-folder>/config/parts-list.json:
{
"add-config": "here"
}
License
MIT © Abe Cole See LICENSE