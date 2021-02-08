Pricing update: Free users
Parts List

Displays a basic output of currently available Parts, these have been retrieved using the 'sanity:debug' part. This information is displayed on the plugin's page with the raw data logged to the developer console for further examination.

sanity-plugin-parts-list

Displays 'Parts' available in the current studio

Installation

sanity install parts-list

Configuration

The plugin can be configured through <your-studio-folder>/config/parts-list.json:

{
  "add-config": "here"
}

License

MIT © Abe Cole See LICENSE

