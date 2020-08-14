Sanity Color Picker

Color Picker

Color picker with eyedropper tool input for Sanity that stores a selected color.

Installing

In your Sanity studio folder, run:

sanity install color-picker

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ fields : [ { name : 'color' , title : 'Color' , type : 'colorPicker' } ] }

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.