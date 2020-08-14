Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Sanity Color Picker

By Edolyne Long

A color picker input using react-color and react-eyedrop

Color Picker

Color picker with eyedropper tool input for Sanity that stores a selected color.

Installing

In your Sanity studio folder, run:

sanity install color-picker

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

// [...]
{
  fields: [
    // [...]
    {
      name: 'color',
      title: 'Color',
      type: 'colorPicker'
    }
  ]
}

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

Install command

sanity install color-picker

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in