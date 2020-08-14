Sanity Color Picker

Edolyne Long
Developer/Designer
Edolyne is located at South Carolina, USA
A color picker input using react-color and react-eyedrop
Color picker with eyedropper tool input for Sanity that stores a selected color.
In your Sanity studio folder, run:
sanity install color-picker
Use it in your schema types:
// [...]
{
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: 'color',
title: 'Color',
type: 'colorPicker'
}
]
}
Note that the above only works if you import and use the
all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
