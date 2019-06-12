Magnus Kolstad
Magnus is located at Oslo, Norway
Visit Magnus Kolstad's profile
Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which lets you write simple "post-it" notes.
Dashboard widget for the Sanity Content Studio which lets you write simple "post-it" notes.
Uses polished.js to find the best contrast depending on the luminosity of the given
backgroundColor. Override with
color in options.
Install the plugin in your Sanity Studio project folder:
sanity install dashboard-widget-notes
Add to dashboardConfig.js:
export default {
widgets: [
{ name: 'notes' }
// ...the rest of your widgets
]
}
There are some options available.
title (string)
Widget title. Defaults to
Notes
{
name: 'notes',
options: {
title: 'My notes'
}
}
placeholder (string)
Placeholder text in the
<textarea>. Defaults to
...
{
name: 'notes',
options: {
title: 'My notes',
placeholder: 'What is up?'
}
}
backgroundColor (string)
Background color for the widget. A black or white text color is set automatically depending on the luminosity. Defaults to
#ffff88
{
name: 'notes',
options: {
title: 'My notes',
placeholder: 'What is up?',
backgroundColor: '#eee',
}
}
color (string)
Override text color for the widget.
{
name: 'notes',
options: {
title: 'My notes',
placeholder: 'What is up?',
backgroundColor: '#eee',
color: 'red',
}
}
yarn or
npm install)
yarn link or
npm link)
yarn build or
npm run build)
yarn link "sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-notes" or
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-notes)
sanity-dashboard-widget-notes to the plugin array in
sanity.json
{name: 'notes'} to your
dashboardConfig.js
sanity install dashboard-widget-notes