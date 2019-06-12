dashboard-widget-notes

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Content Studio which lets you write simple "post-it" notes.

Uses polished.js to find the best contrast depending on the luminosity of the given backgroundColor . Override with color in options.

Quick start

Install the plugin in your Sanity Studio project folder:

sanity install dashboard-widget-notes

Add to dashboardConfig.js:

export default { widgets : [ { name : 'notes' } ] }

Options

There are some options available.

title (string)

Widget title. Defaults to Notes

{ name : 'notes' , options : { title : 'My notes' } }

placeholder (string)

Placeholder text in the <textarea> . Defaults to ...

{ name : 'notes' , options : { title : 'My notes' , placeholder : 'What is up?' } }

backgroundColor (string)

Background color for the widget. A black or white text color is set automatically depending on the luminosity. Defaults to #ffff88

{ name : 'notes' , options : { title : 'My notes' , placeholder : 'What is up?' , backgroundColor : '#eee' , } }

color (string)

Override text color for the widget.

{ name : 'notes' , options : { title : 'My notes' , placeholder : 'What is up?' , backgroundColor : '#eee' , color : 'red' , } }

Local development