Light theme
Light Theme Plugin for Sanity Studio
A light theme that overrides the default appearance of the Sanity.io Studio.
Installation
At the root of your Sanity project, run this command in the terminal.
sanity install light-theme
Then restart your Sanity Studio to see the new theme.
See the official documentation for more information about styling the Studio, or explore the full list of variables on GitHub.
