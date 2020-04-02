Position input
Position input that stores the selected position.
sanity-position-input
Position input for Sanity that stores selected position.
Usage
Use it in your schema types:
// [...]
{
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: 'position',
title: 'Poistion',
type: 'position',
options: {
choices: ['left', 'center', 'right', 'full', 'drop-left', 'drop-right']
}
}
]
}
Note that the above only works if you import and use the
all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.
License
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
Install command
sanity install position-input