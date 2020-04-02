sanity-position-input

Position input for Sanity that stores selected position.

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ fields : [ { name : 'position' , title : 'Poistion' , type : 'position' , options : { choices : [ 'left' , 'center' , 'right' , 'full' , 'drop-left' , 'drop-right' ] } } ] }

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.