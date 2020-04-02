Pricing update: Free users
Usage

Use it in your schema types:

// [...]
{
  fields: [
    // [...]
    {
      name: 'position',
      title: 'Poistion',
      type: 'position',
      options: {
        choices: ['left', 'center', 'right', 'full', 'drop-left', 'drop-right']
      }
    }
  ]
}

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

Install command

sanity install position-input

