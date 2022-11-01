Live event
Sanity Product Day
Join us for an overview of the Sanity content platform, including a recap of our latest innovations and how you can use them to create a customized content system that drives your business forward.
December 8th
09:00 - 11:30 PST (West Coast)
12:00 - 14:30 EST (East Coast)
17:00 - 19:30 UTC (London)
If you can imagine it, you can build it.
Content is at the center of your customers' digital experience. Unlock the creativity and velocity of content creators with a platform built around the way your team works. By treating content as data in Sanity, your stories and your product information become composable, reusable, and programmable so that you can deliver an outstanding experience to your audience faster and easier than ever — and at scale.
Get a fresh look at the platform, its new features — including the next major update to our content authoring tool, the Sanity Studio — and the exciting possibilities they create for developers, content creators, and your business.
We can’t wait to see what you build.
Get an overview of the Sanity Platform
Watch demos of new features released
Drive your projects forward with content
Agenda
Discover what’s next for digital business, see practical examples of how Sanity can support your organization, and get a deep dive into our new features.
|05:00 PM
Keynote: Thrive in a Time of Content-Centric Digital Experience Composition
We’re entering an era where digital experiences and adaptability need to be at the heart of your business, in order for you to compete. Magnus will take a look at the new requirements of digital business, the importance of becoming a content-centric organization, and introduce what Sanity is doing to support your business with the changing digital requirements.
|05:30 PM
Bringing Everything Together in Your Greatest Composition
Sanity has always been the leader when it comes to composability and customization. And now, by learning from you — our customers, partners, and community — we have taken Sanity even further.
Simen and team take us through a number of practical examples showing how people are putting Sanity to work at the heart of their business content operations. With the new version of Sanity, bringing everything together is easier and more powerful than ever.
|06:30 PM
A Deep Dive Into Customization with Sanity’s New Features
What did Sanity build this year, what’s new, and why did we make it like we did? Knut, Kap, and a team of Sanity engineers and designers bring us the story behind the features and answer questions from the community.