Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
Unlocking superior content control
Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and powerful APIs, Sanity ensures your content is always ready for any digital platform. Dream bigger and move faster with Sanity.
Sanity outperforms Ghost in the Netlify state of web development report, boasting a satisfaction score of 4.2 against Ghost's 1.2. This shows that Sanity's CMS is more favored, enabling teams to scale, innovate, and accelerate customer acquisition more effectively. Harness the power of content with Sanity to fuel your growth.
Customer stories
Sanity's single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
The results are in
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Connect Sanity to any 3rd party service like Transifex and Smartling to build workflows that work the best for your organization.
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands