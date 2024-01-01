🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Unlocking superior content control

Sanity: The Superior, Scalable Alternative to Ghost

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and powerful APIs, Sanity ensures your content is always ready for any digital platform. Dream bigger and move faster with Sanity.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Ghost?

Sanity outperforms Ghost in the Netlify state of web development report, boasting a satisfaction score of 4.2 against Ghost's 1.2. This shows that Sanity's CMS is more favored, enabling teams to scale, innovate, and accelerate customer acquisition more effectively. Harness the power of content with Sanity to fuel your growth.

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Morning Brew: From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands

Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.

Emily Diamond · VP of Product @ Morning Brew

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Advanced authoring and collaboration

Pre-loaded with what editors want

Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.

Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

