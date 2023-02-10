Adding a preview of a singleton document on Sanity Studio using sanity-plugin-iframe-pane.
14 replies
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
O
Hey friends,Can a singleton document like the home page have a preview on the studio?
Feb 10, 2023, 10:46 AM
H
If youre using the
sanity-plugin-iframe-paneand have a custom structure for your home page you can do it like this:
import {ListItemBuilder} from 'sanity/desk' import defineStructure from '../utils/defineStructure' import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane' import {SanityDocument} from 'sanity' const isDev = window.location.origin === '<http://localhost:3333>'; const liveUrl = 'localUrl' const liveUrl = 'liveUrl' // Customise this function to show the correct URL based on the current document function getPreviewUrl(doc: SanityDocument) { if (isDev) { return `${localUrl}` } else { return `${liveUrl}` } } export default defineStructure<ListItemBuilder>((S) => S.listItem() .title("Home") .schemaType('home') .child( S.document() .schemaType("home") .documentId("home") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view .component(Iframe) .options({ url: (doc: SanityDocument) => getPreviewUrl(doc), }) .title('Preview') ]) ) )
Feb 10, 2023, 10:52 AM
O
Alright thanks
user Ui will give that a try
Feb 10, 2023, 10:53 AM
O
hey what does defineStructure look like in the utils directory?
Feb 10, 2023, 11:41 AM
H
Oh, that was a bit unclear of course. The structure is based on this repo: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-shopify-studio
So you should be able to find everything concerning the structure there
🙂
So you should be able to find everything concerning the structure there
🙂
Feb 10, 2023, 12:12 PM
O
thanks man
Feb 10, 2023, 12:13 PM
O
Hey sorry but i keep seeing the json of the doc on top where the title should be, is there a way to change it do you know?
Feb 10, 2023, 1:19 PM
H
hmm is that in the editor or in the preview mode? 🤔
Feb 10, 2023, 1:21 PM
O
both have this json on top
Feb 10, 2023, 1:34 PM
O
weird
Feb 10, 2023, 1:35 PM
O
doesn't matter really
Feb 10, 2023, 1:35 PM
H
okey, I guess there must be something that might be setup worng 🤔 Never seen that before
Feb 10, 2023, 1:35 PM
O
preview section in the document was missing
Feb 10, 2023, 1:48 PM
O
preview: { select: { title: "title", } }
Feb 10, 2023, 1:49 PM
H
👍 👍 👍
Feb 10, 2023, 4:08 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.