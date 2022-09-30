// studio/schemas/bodyPortableText.js export default { name: 'bodyPortableText', type: 'array', title: 'Post body', of: [ { type: 'block', title: 'Block', // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These // corrensponds with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to // use your content. styles: [ { title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }, { title: 'H1', value: 'h1' }, { title: 'H2', value: 'h2' }, { title: 'H3', value: 'h3' }, { title: 'H4', value: 'h4' }, { title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' }, ], lists: [ { title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' }, { title: 'Number', value: 'number' }, ], // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor. marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }, ], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { name: 'link', type: 'object', title: 'URL', fields: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'href', type: 'url', validation: (Rule) => Rule.uri({ scheme: ['http', 'https', 'mailto', 'tel'], }), }, ], }, ], }, of: [{ type: 'authorReference' }], }, // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array // as a block type. { type: 'mainImage', options: { hotspot: true }, }, { type: 'vimeo', }, ], }