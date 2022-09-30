Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding a Vimeo schema to the Sanity blog template for Sveltekit integration

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 30, 2022
Good morning. I have added a couple additional types to the 
bodyPortableText
schema that comes with the Sanity blog template. I’ve got it working in Studio, but I can’t figure out how to render it in Sveltekit. Here’s the schema in studio:
// studio/schemas/bodyPortableText.js

export default {
  name: 'bodyPortableText',
  type: 'array',
  title: 'Post body',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'block',
      title: 'Block',
      // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These
      // corrensponds with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value
      // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to
      // use your content.
      styles: [
        { title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' },
        { title: 'H1', value: 'h1' },
        { title: 'H2', value: 'h2' },
        { title: 'H3', value: 'h3' },
        { title: 'H4', value: 'h4' },
        { title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' },
      ],
      lists: [
        { title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' },
        { title: 'Number', value: 'number' },
      ],
      // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor.
      marks: {
        // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic
        // preference or highlighting by editors.
        decorators: [
          { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' },
          { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' },
        ],
        // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote.
        annotations: [
          {
            name: 'link',
            type: 'object',
            title: 'URL',
            fields: [
              {
                title: 'URL',
                name: 'href',
                type: 'url',
                validation: (Rule) =&gt;
                  Rule.uri({
                    scheme: ['http', 'https', 'mailto', 'tel'],
                  }),
              },
            ],
          },
        ],
      },
      of: [{ type: 'authorReference' }],
    },
    // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use
    // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array
    // as a block type.
    {
      type: 'mainImage',
      options: { hotspot: true },
    },
    {
      type: 'vimeo',
    },
  ],
}
Within 
+page.svelte
I’ll call the portableText using for example 
{@html renderBlocks(event.body)}.
The 
renderBlocks
function is with the 
_sanity.js
config file in Sveltekit for some reason, and is as follows:
import sanity from '@sanity/client';
import blocksToHTML from '@sanity/block-content-to-html';
import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url';

/* … projectId, token, etc. here for sanityConfig */
 
export const client = sanity(sanityConfig);

export const imageUrlFor = (source) =&gt;
  imageUrlBuilder(sanityConfig).image(source);

const h = blocksToHTML.h;
const serializers = {
  types: {
    code: ({ node }) =&gt; h('pre', h('code', { lang: node.language }, node.code)),
    mainImage: ({ node }) =&gt;
      h('img', {
        src: imageUrlFor(node.asset).url()
      }),
    authorReference: ({ node }) =&gt; h('p', 'Author: ' + node.author.name)
  }
};

export const renderBlocks = (blocks) =&gt; {
  return blocksToHTML({
    blocks,
    serializers
  });
};
I figure I need to add a type for “vimeo” in the serializer, but can’t seem to get anything returning then. Thank you for anyone who can point me in the right direction.
🙂
Aug 29, 2022, 8:23 AM
Hey
user S
! What have you tried for your vimeo serializer?
Aug 29, 2022, 3:54 PM
hi
user M
! I didn’t mean to ghost you. Life happened and then I forgot. But I did solve it.
For anyone looking for the same, I made a vimeo schema as follows:

import React from 'react'
import ReactPlayer from 'react-player/vimeo'

const vimeoPreview = ({ value }) =&gt; {
  const url = value.url
  const wrapperStyle = {
    position: 'relative',
    paddingTop: '56.25%',
  }
  const playerStyle = {
    position: 'absolute',
    top: '0',
    left: '0',
  }
  return (
    &lt;div style={wrapperStyle}&gt;
      &lt;ReactPlayer url={url} controls="true" width="100%" height="100%" style={playerStyle} /&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  )
}

export default {
  name: 'vimeo',
  type: 'object',
  title: 'Vimeo Embed',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'url',
      type: 'url',
      title: 'Vimeo video URL',
    },
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      url: 'url',
    },
    component: vimeoPreview,
  },
}
Sep 30, 2022, 8:30 AM
Just happy to hear you got it working! Thanks for sharing your solution!
Sep 30, 2022, 3:43 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.