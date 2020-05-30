Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding text to a document without a user field in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: May 30, 2020
Okay I am certain this has asked before, so sorry for (probably) bringing up an "old question", but how would I add some text into a document without giving the user a field to fill in? I want to add something like:
Hello!

This is
__ page, where you can edit __
May 29, 2020, 2:56 PM
This is not as straightforward as it might seem, because you’re looking to use variables in there, for example. You could create a custom input component for this though, one that doesn’t actually show a field 🙂
Have a look at this thread for a general direction and code examples of how to achieve it. You probably won’t need things like the Link import, but the overall principle is the same.


https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1585700114481400
Let me know if that helps.
May 29, 2020, 5:36 PM
It won't let me access posts prior to April 3rd 😕
May 29, 2020, 6:04 PM
That must have fallen off the 10k limit cliff just now - I could access it when posting half an hour ago. Sorry about that. I’ll find a way to dig this up for you in about an hour 🙂
May 29, 2020, 6:08 PM
No sweat! Highly appreciated! ❤️
May 29, 2020, 6:22 PM
Hi again Per after a long hour 😉
So what you could do is create a custom component for this (rough idea):

// myIntroTextComponent.js
import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default'

export default class IntroText extends React.Component {
  static propTypes = {
    type: PropTypes.shape({
      title: PropTypes.string,
      options: PropTypes.shape({
        intro: PropTypes.string.isRequired
      }).isRequired
    }).isRequired
  }

  render() {
    const {type} = this.props
    const {intro} = type.options

    return (
      &lt;FormField label={type.title}&gt;
        {intro}
      &lt;/FormField&gt;
    )
  }
}
And then include it in your schema as follows:

import MyIntroTextComponent from '../components/myIntroTextComponent'
...
    {
      name: 'hello',
      title: 'Hello!',
      type: 'string',
      inputComponent: MyIntroTextComponent,
      options: {
        intro: 'This is some page, where you can edit something'
      }
    }
...
You can make the above more flexible and add extra options, import a Link component (
import {Link} from 'part:@sanity/base/router'
), or whatever you need, but hopefully the above helps lay the foundation.
May 30, 2020, 9:25 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.